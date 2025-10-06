Financial Literacy Group CEO Ron Harris to Speak at Small Business Workshop and Small Business Expo in Los Angeles

Outsmart the System & Build Wealth Like a Bank! Post this

Unlike BYOB or Infinite Banking, with Hybrid Financial Arbitrage, people can borrow against their debt, earn interest on that debt, during & after the debt is paid, without tax & without paying back the loan. Users can access their money. Hybrid Financial Arbitrage was only possible after the IRS codes 7702 & 101a passed by congress changed in the Cares Act 2020.

Hybrid Financial Arbitrage was researched, developed and implemented by Ron Harris, the CEO of Financial literacy Group, in March of 2021 and the new budgeting app was released in January 2025.

Hybrid Financial Arbitrage is a unique combination of GPS debt technology & a special kind of tax-free retirement account. This solution is too new for most agents or advisors to offer or talk about, and with all the noise out there about life insurance it is too new even for influencers.

Accelerated Debt Payment: Technology acts like a GPS, directing funds in the most efficient way to pay off debts earlier than the standard term. It can reduce the interest paid and help users to become debt-free more quickly. This is akin to the snowball or avalanche methods of paying off debt, but it's driven by math, AI and algorithms. Technology integrates with the TFRA, enhancing its characteristics based on the changes of the IRS codes 7702 and 101a in the Cares Act 2020.

Using an innovative tax-free retirement account for Banking Purposes: This is an advanced financial strategy that goes much further than the "Infinite Banking Concept" or "Bank on Yourself." With an TFRA, there's potential to earn tax free interest based on index market performance without the risk of losing principal. Furthermore, users can borrow against their debt, effectively "banking" for themselves. The idea is that instead of paying interest to a bank, they're not paying back the loan, the owner of the TFRA can pay off debt in record time, funding the TFRA with liabilities and theoretically earning the interest on there own money.

Financial Literacy Group is changing the narrative on financial wellness; our solutions equalize the financial playing field between middle class Americans and financial institutions. We teach adults who live on Main Street how to manage their finances, like people who work on Wall Street, one individual, one family or one small business owner at a time. Betterment Inc. is our employee benefit division, which was developed in 2023.

