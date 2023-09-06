Financial Planning announces honorees for the 2023 Rising Stars awards, celebrating the future leaders of wealth management

"This year's honorees are going above and beyond building successful practices. They're deeply involved with their local communities, whether it's fighting wealth inequality through mentorship, doing pro bono work, donating to charity or devoting their services to marginalized groups." Tweet this

"This year's honorees are going above and beyond building successful practices," Brian Wallheimer, editor-in-chief of Financial Planning, said. "They're deeply involved with their local communities, whether it's fighting wealth inequality through mentorship, doing pro bono work, donating to charity or devoting their services to marginalized groups."

This recognition program highlights 10 honorees with diverse professional backgrounds and represents organizations that vary in size and concentration.

For example, Kristian Mtweta is a Zimbabwean immigrant who began his wealth management career as an intern and rose to the ranks at his firm to become its first Black vice president. Sloane Ortel, a transgender woman and the Founder of Invest Vegan, has focused her practice on finding ethical ways to invest beyond ESG funds.

The complete list of finalists are:

Samuel Deane , president and CEO of Deane Wealth Management

, president and CEO of Deane Wealth Management Gideon Drucker , president of Drucker Wealth

, president of Drucker Wealth Andre Jean-Pierre , founder and wealth advisor of ACE Advisors

, founder and wealth advisor of ACE Advisors Arvette M. Reid , client services director of Lifecare Affordable Plan (SEIA)

, client services director of Lifecare Affordable Plan (SEIA) Kristian Mtetwa , associate vice president of 49 Financial

, associate vice president of 49 Financial Sloan Ortel , founder of Invest Vegan

, founder of Invest Vegan Eric Rodrigeuz , founder and financial partner of WealthBuilders LLC

, founder and financial partner of WealthBuilders LLC Ana Trujilo Limon , director of coaching and advisory content at Carson Group

, director of coaching and advisory content at Carson Group Zach Tuetsch, managing partner of Values Added Financial

Jay Zigmont , founder of Childfree Wealth

Read more about the finalists and their noteworthy accomplishments here: https://www.financial-planning.com/list/financial-plannings-2023-rising-stars-award-winners

