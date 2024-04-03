Financial Planning announces new event, Advise AI, entirely focused on AI and its uses and impact on the wealth management industry

Michael Kitces joins to keynote this two-day event taking place October 9–10, 2024, in Las Vegas along with a VIP Advisory Council of AI thought leaders.

NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Financial Planning, Arizent's leading information resource for financial advisors and the wealth management ecosystem, has announced its brand-new conference, ADVISE AI, and the event's VIP Advisory Committee. ADVISE AI will take place October 9–10, 2024, at The Encore in Las Vegas, and registration is now open.

The program will dive deep into AI's role in scaling operations, improving client experiences and engagement, and personalizing investment solutions. Additional sessions will address compliance issues and provide an update on regulations from key insiders and more.

The agenda will feature many AI experts and wealth management thought leaders, including Michael Kitces, Chief Financial Planning Nerd at Kitces.com, who will kick off the second day program with a keynote fireside chat about the role of AI in the future of wealth management.

"ADVISE AI is the only wealth management conference entirely focused on artificial intelligence and its applications," said Brian Wallheimer, Editor-in-Chief for Financial Planning. "We're thrilled to have the most visionary minds on the Advisory Council to help shape the conference programming. When it comes to leading the industry's adoption of new technologies, this is a brain trust of unrivaled experience and outcomes."

Chaired by Suzanne Siracuse, Founder and CEO of Suzanne Siracuse Consulting and former CEO and Publisher InvestmentNews, the event Advisory Council members range from innovation leaders at top wealthtech firms to C-suite representatives at AI-driven financial planning platforms. They are business and thought leaders with deep expertise in navigating the intersection of technology and practical execution. TheAdvisory Council members include:

Andrew Altfest , CFP, President, Altfest Personal Wealth Management and Founder of FP Alpha

, CFP, President, Altfest Personal Wealth Management and Founder of FP Alpha Daniel Bernstein , Chief Regulatory Counsel, MarketCounsel

, Chief Regulatory Counsel, MarketCounsel Joel Bruckenstein , President, Technology Tools for Today (T3)

, President, Technology Tools for Today (T3) Bill Coppel, Chief Client Growth Officer, TradePMR

Samuel Deane , President, Deane Wealth Management

, President, Deane Wealth Management Dani Fava , Industry Innovator

, Industry Innovator Michelle K. Feinstein , General Manager for Wealth & Asset Management, Salesforce

, General Manager for Wealth & Asset Management, Salesforce Nick Graham , Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Cambridge Investment Research Inc.

, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Cambridge Investment Research Inc. Beth Haddock , Chief Legal Officer, AdvisorEngine

, Chief Legal Officer, AdvisorEngine Dr. Sindhu Joseph , CEO and Founder, CogniCor Technologies, Inc.

, CEO and Founder, CogniCor Technologies, Inc. Brooke Juniper , CEO, Sage

, CEO, Sage Brian McLaughlin , President, Orion Advisor Tech

, President, Orion Advisor Tech Hannah Moore , CFP, Owner and Principal Financial Planner, Guiding Wealth

, CFP, Owner and Principal Financial Planner, Guiding Wealth Jon Patullo , Chief Product Officer Advisory, Apex Fintech Solutions

, Chief Product Officer Advisory, Apex Fintech Solutions Tyrone Ross , CEO and Cofounder, Turnqey Labs; Principal, 401 Financial

, CEO and Cofounder, Turnqey Labs; Principal, 401 Financial Susan Theder , Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, FMG

, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, FMG Oleg Tishkevich , Founder and CEO, Invent

, Founder and CEO, Invent William Trout , Director of the Securities and Investments Practice, Datos Insights

, Director of the Securities and Investments Practice, Datos Insights Vimal Vel , Chief Product Officer, Morningstar Enterprise

, Chief Product Officer, Timothy D. Welsh , President, CEO and Founder, Nexus Strategy, LLC

At the event, Financial Planning will also dive deep into the findings of their upcoming research report, which surveys financial advisors to understand the state of readiness their firms have for AI adoption within their practices. Specifically, the research will examine the steps firms have taken to prepare themselves for leveraging AI to address the perennial challenge of acquiring new customers.

ADVISE AI will feature dynamic content formats, from fireside chats and interactive discussions, to demos and case studies, as well as unique networking opportunities. You can now learn more about the event including the Advisory Council, sponsorship and register for the conference.

