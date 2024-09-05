Financial Planning announces the nine winners of its inaugural Innovation Awards

"We're recognizing companies that are taking big steps toward bringing artificial intelligence tools and solutions into the industry or implementing them in forward-looking ways. They are true innovators." Post this

"We recognized the significance of AI for the wealth management industry immediately," says Brian Wallheimer, Editor-in-Chief at Financial Planning. "Since then, our goal has been to shine a light on the ways financial advisors can leverage this technology to scale their businesses and streamline operations, as well as connect with their clients to help them achieve their financial needs. Now we're recognizing companies that are taking big steps toward bringing that technology into the industry or implementing it in forward-looking ways. They are true innovators."

The five tech firm winners are:

Innovation in Client Onboarding Technology - DNA Behavior

Innovation in Marketing Technology - Snappy Kraken

Innovation in Portfolio and Investment Strategy - Orion

Innovation in Lead Generation Technology - WEALTHAWK

Innovation in Specialized Planning Technology - FP Alpha

The four wealth management firm winners are:

Innovation in Automation - Savvy Wealth

Innovation in Marketing - RBC Wealth Management - U.S.

Innovation in Client Engagement - RBC Wealth Management - U.S.

Innovation in Professional Development - Nationwide

Registration for Financial Planning's ADVISE AI conference, where the honorees will be celebrated, is open to everyone in the sector. The brand-new event is designed to guide wealth management leaders in leveraging AI to scale operations and improve client engagement.

Submissions for the Innovation Awards were reviewed by Financial Planning editors and reporters. Read more about the companies and their contributions to wealth management here: https://www.financial-planning.com/2024-innovation-awards

