Financial Planning Names Halbert Hargrove a 2025 Best RIA to Work For

To determine this recognition, Financial Planning collaborated with Best Companies to create rankings based on a two-part review: firm policies and employee surveys. The surveys assess various factors, including company leadership, culture, compensation and benefits, training, communication, and overall work environment, in addition to a thorough review of company policies. No fees were required for participation.

"It is always rewarding to be recognized for our commitment to our work environment," said Kelli Kiemle, Managing Director of Growth and Client Experience at Halbert Hargrove. "To be named one of Financial Planning's Best RIAs to Work For is truly an honor."

In October 2025, Halbert Hargrove was recognized for the seventh consecutive year on CNBC's FA 100 List.2 Additionally, the firm was named one of InvestmentNews' Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors in the USA3 and was included in Financial Advisor Magazine's 2025 RIA Survey & Ranking.4

To learn more about the Financial Planning Best RIA to Work for in 2025, please go to https://www.financial-planning.com/list/best-rias-to-work-for-2025-ranking.

1 Last received December 2025 based on a survey submitted 09/19/2025 using 2024-2025 data. Prior ranking was published in December 2024 and was based on a survey submitted 09/20/2024 using 2023-2024 data. Financial Planning conducted the survey and its data partner, Best Companies Group, assisted with the ranking. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors did not pay a fee to participate in the survey; however, HH did pay to receive the feedback from employee completed surveys. View Methodology.

2 Last received October 2025 based on 12/31/24 data. All prior rankings were published in September or October of each ranking year and were based on 12/31 data of the previous year. CNBC enlisted data provider AccuPoint Solutions to assist with the ranking. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors did not pay a fee to participate in the survey; however, HH did pay to license the CNBC FA 100 logo. View Methodology.

3 Last received March 2025 based on survey submitted 09/27/2024 using 2023-2024 data. Investment News conducted the survey. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors did not pay a fee to participate in the survey. View Methodology.

4 Last Received July 2025 based on 12/31/24 data. FA Magazine conducted the survey. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors did not pay a fee to participate in the survey. View Methodology.

About Halbert Hargrove

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors, LLC, is a fiduciary investment management and wealth advisory firm that provides investment management, wealth advisory, financial planning, and consulting services to individuals and families. Founded in 1933, Halbert Hargrove is headquartered in Long Beach, CA, and has approximately $3 billion in assets under management. There are eleven offices across the country. In addition to the Long Beach office, locations include San Diego, Irvine and Valencia, California; Denver and Boulder, Colorado; Bellevue, Washington; Eugene, Oregon; Scottsdale, Arizona; and The Woodlands and Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.halberthargrove.com.

Media Contact

Abbie Sheridan, Halbert Hargrove, 1 5162867056, [email protected]

