Financial Planning opens nominations for new recognition program, the Innovation Awards

"We are thrilled to shine a spotlight on the amazing innovation that's driving real transformation in wealth management," says Brian Wallheimer, Editor-in-Chief at Financial Planning. "It's also fitting that the winners will be revealed and celebrated at our brand-new conference, ADVISE AI, in Vegas this October."

Financial Planning's ADVISE AI is the only wealth management conference 100% focused on artificial intelligence and its uses in the industry. The event will take place in Las Vegas, NV, at The Encore at Wynn on October 9–10, 2024. Registration for the conference is now open and its VIP Advisory Council has been announced.

Submissions for the Innovation Awards will close on May 31, 2024. A panel of judges that includes industry leaders, AI specialists, academics and journalists will then evaluate the nominations. Winners will be announced during a dedicated ceremony at ADVISE AI.

To learn more about the guidelines and selection process, and to submit your nomination, visit: https://www.financial-planning.com/news/financial-planning-innovation-awards-will-honor-ai-fintech-and-wealth-management-firms

