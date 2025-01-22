Financial Services Leader, Former NFL Player Rob Robertson Shares Story of Hope, Resilience, and Overcoming Adversity in Persevering Through Purpose

"Unfortunately, the NFL stood for Not for Long for my career. I had the opportunity to play the game I love, but injuries cut that dream short. Much like the sudden changes that I've experienced on the football field, I had to figure out what to do with the rest of my life." Post this

"She was the rock of our family and one of the things that she always said to us was to love each other," Robertson reflected. "She instilled love, and kindness and was always praying for all of us. I truly believe we are living off her prayers right now."

At a young age, Robertson found his love for football, playing Pop Warner football as a youth and throughout high school. As a student at Northwestern State University Robertson persevered and helped his team win a championship through a tumultuous year. This positioned him to earn an opportunity in the NFL becoming a fullback for the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately, his career was cut short due to injuries but that was just the launching pad to his next chapter along his journey of persevering through his purpose!

"Unfortunately, the NFL stood for Not for Long for my career," he explained. "I had the opportunity to play the game I love, but injuries cut that dream short. Much like the sudden changes that I've experienced on the football field, I had to figure out what to do with the rest of my life."

That period marked significant emotional and personal changes. Robertson returned to the university to complete his bachelor's degree in business administration, management, and operations. The journey wasn't easy, as his professor emphasized the importance of focusing on his studies, all while witnessing his former team win the 2000 Super Bowl Championship.

"I never forgot seeing the Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis hit Eddie George from the Tennessee Titans in an AFC Championship game," Robertson said. "The team that I played for was going to the Super Bowl. It was at that moment that I turned off the television because I couldn't watch it anymore."

It was his dedication to earn his degree that got Robertson back on track with his life. GMFS Financial Services President & CEO Tee Brown gave Robertson his first corporate job working in financial services in Baton Rouge. This was the breakthrough that he had been looking for—a stable career where he could take care of his family. Service to the community and children are important to Robertson as he devotes his time as a board member of Big Brothers Big Sisters National Capital Area.

Recognizing and admiring the service and sacrifice given by the visionary civil right advocate The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Robertson shared the following quote by the Nobel Peace Prize winner: "Not everyone can be famous, but everyone can be great because greatness is determined by service."

Taking those words to heart, Robertson challenges "everyone to life others up—help your neighbor, support someone in reaching their next level, and contribute to their growth. It's not about you or me; it's about us and what we can do to help others become the best versions of themselves."

"Persevering Through Purpose" is available at Amazon.

About Rob Robertson:

Rob Robertson is an experienced executive with over 24 years in the financial services industry, specializing in the home lending vertical. A former NFL athlete who played fullback for the Baltimore Ravens, Rob brings a unique blend of leadership, resilience, and teamwork to his career. Rob has, and continues to hold, senior leadership roles at many different financial institutions such as First Citizens Bank, PNC, JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and GMFS Financial Services. A leader of leaders, his expertise also includes rebuilding P&Ls, growing expansion markets, and integrating diverse teams. He is an innovative leader with a passion for fostering a culture of caring and accountability in every organization he serves, driving both individual growth and collective success. A graduate of Northwestern State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Rob is also a Ravens Legend Member and an active member of the National Former Players NFL Alumni, where he serves as President of the local D.C. chapter where he led them to be Chapter of the Year in 2023. Rob also serves as the Chairman of the NFLPA Advisory Board.

Rob also serves on the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters National Capital Area. He is dedicated to mentoring youth, serving the community, and advocating for children in underrepresented communities. Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Rob lives in Northern Virginia with his wife, Nneka, and their children, Bryson and Boston Olivia. His personal and professional life is guided by the values of perseverance and service, influenced by his grandmother, Madear, whose legacy of faith continues to inspire him. You can connect with Rob via LinkedIn or Instagram. ###

