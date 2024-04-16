Financial Services Veteran Scott Smith Joins Buckler as CEO

Buckler Gains Rapid Traction Across Wealth Management and Insurance Sectors

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buckler, a premier provider of Cyber Program Management Solutions for the financial services industry, is delighted to announce the appointment of Scott Smith as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Bringing a wealth of experience and visionary leadership to Buckler, Scott has a proven track record of driving growth and fostering innovation within the Financial Services sector. His understanding of the dynamics and ecosystem that drive decision-makers at financial service firms will undoubtedly propel Buckler to new heights.

With a background spanning technology, asset management, and exceptional business development skills, Scott is poised to accelerate Buckler's current momentum in the industry. His knack for identifying key partners, stakeholders, and clients will fuel immediate growth across various segments.

Scott joins Buckler with a distinguished career, having previously held CEO roles at FactRight and Flatirons Asset Management, as well as serving as Managing, or Senior Managing Director, at Capview Partners, Ameriprise Financial, and Waypoint Residential.

Scott remarks, "I'm very excited to lead Buckler into its next chapter of success. Cyber compliance is a moving target for financial services firms. Buckler is an ideal solution that helps firms stabilize that target to confidently protect its business and investors. I'm honored to join Buckler's Founder Vincent Guyaux and the remarkable team he's assembled. The team, the product and the growing market challenges are the ingredients for tremendous growth."

Founder, CISO and Chairman of Buckler, Vincent Guyaux states, "We are fortunate to have engaged Scott Smith for the CEO role. He will lead Buckler into a new era of success. In the short timeframe we have collaborated and brainstormed, Scott has proven he has the passion and drive to successfully enhance revenue, profitability and overall growth for the company."

Scott's legal background and strategic vision position Buckler to meet the increasing demand for solutions that streamline regulatory compliance processes. By forging deeper industry partnerships, leveraging extensive networks, and implementing dedicated marketing initiatives, Buckler is on a path to navigate the evolving cybersecurity regulatory landscape and seize emerging opportunities.

Buckler provides a Cyber Compliance Management Solution to Financial Services organizations that must meet challenging cybersecurity regulations established by SEC, FINRA, NAIC, NYDFS, and more. Buckler assists in achieving and surpassing these regulatory requirements across critical areas such as risk and governance, business continuity planning, security incident response, information security policy enforcement, and vendor risk management. Buckler streamlines compliance processes, offering predefined policies and procedures, task reminders, policy assignment capabilities, and progress tracking. The customizable platform remains continuously updated to reflect regulatory changes, ensuring ongoing compliance.

