Financial Solution Advisors announces promotion of Emily Puglisi to Principal

Beyond technical expertise, Emily has demonstrated strong leadership within the firm, taking on training and onboarding of new tax accountants to set them up for long-term success. She is also passionate about inspiring the next generation of accountants and has plans to make accounting more approachable for high school and college students in her community.

"Being part of Financial Solution Advisors has been an incredible opportunity," said Puglisi, "I'm honored to step into the role of Principal and to continue building systems that serve clients with integrity while also mentoring the next generation of accountants. I truly believe in making tax approachable and helping both clients and colleagues feel supported."

Isaac J. Brohinsky, Partner at Financial Solution Advisors, added: "Emily is an amazing professional who has brought innovation, accountability, and heart to our firm in a very short time. From developing complex ERC processes to mentoring staff, she consistently demonstrates the leadership qualities we value most. Her promotion to Principal is a recognition of her extraordinary contributions, and we are excited to see her continue to shape the future of our firm."

Emily earned her accounting degree with a minor in business administration from the University of Maryland Global Campus Europe. She is licensed as a CPA in Florida and Maryland and is a member of the AICPA, FICPA, and MACPA. She lives in Maryland with her husband and two cats.

About Financial Solution Advisors

Financial Solution Advisors (FSA) is a Jacksonville, Florida-based accounting firm specializing in business taxes, accounting services, and long-term planning for middle-market businesses. Founded in 1978, FSA is committed to helping clients achieve financial independence through personalized guidance and strategic solutions.

