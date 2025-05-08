Financial Synergies Completes 20-Year Internal Succession Without Outside Capital, Names Eight New Partners

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors, a Houston-based fiduciary wealth management firm with $1.6 billion in client assets, is proud to announce the successful completion of a 20-year internal succession plan - executed entirely without the involvement of private equity or outside capital.

HOUSTON, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This milestone marks the final phase of a deliberate transition strategy launched by founder Mike Booker more than two decades ago, ensuring long-term independence, leadership continuity, and deep cultural alignment. As part of this transition, eight new Partners have been named to the firm's ownership team, further broadening employee ownership and reinforcing Financial Synergies' enduring commitment to its clients.

This latest milestone follows the transition of majority ownership at the end of 2024 to Managing Partners Heath Hightower, Mike Minter, and Bryan Zschiesche. The transition reflects the fulfillment of a carefully constructed plan to preserve the firm's founding values, fiduciary integrity, and client-first approach.

Today, Financial Synergies proudly welcomes the following individuals as Partners: Marie Villard, Will Goodson, Kevin Nelson, Grant Ball, Rachel Buckhoff, Zach Robinson, Tim Garcia-Prats, and Colton Owen.

"These individuals represent the very best of our firm's values," said Mike Minter, Managing Partner. "Their dedication to clients, collaborative spirit, and commitment to excellence make this a natural and exciting step forward."

With this announcement, Financial Synergies remains a 100% employee-owned firm. This ownership model ensures decisions are made in the best interests of clients, not outside investors, and aligns the long-term success of the firm with the families it serves.

"It is increasingly uncommon for firms of our size to complete an internal succession without private equity involvement and even more rare to bring along eight new employee shareholders in the process," said Bryan Zschiesche, Managing Partner. "The success of this transition reflects the power of long-range planning, cultural continuity, and broad-based employee ownership. We believe this positions us exceptionally well to serve our clients for generations to come."

As part of the leadership expansion, Marie Villard has been named Chief Operating Officer. A 12-year veteran of the firm, Marie has played a pivotal role in driving operational excellence and cultivating a high-performing team culture. Her appointment formalizes the leadership responsibilities she has long fulfilled and underscores her integral role in guiding the firm's future.

Founder Mike Booker remains actively involved in the firm, serving as a Senior Financial Advisor and mentor to the next generation of advisors. His continued presence plays a key role in developing our advisory team and maintaining long-standing client relationships.

While this announcement marks a significant chapter in the firm's story, clients can expect continuity where it matters most—consistent advisor relationships, a steady investment philosophy, and the same high-touch, personalized service that has defined Financial Synergies for nearly 40 years.

"As we look to the future, our mission remains unchanged," said Heath Hightower, Managing Partner. "We are here to serve, advise, and build lasting relationships grounded in trust, integrity, and transparency."

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors is a Houston-based, independent fiduciary wealth management firm dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve financial clarity and peace of mind. With decades of combined experience, a collaborative approach, and a client-first philosophy, the firm offers comprehensive financial planning and investment management tailored to each client's goals.

