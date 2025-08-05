Financial Synergies Recognized as One of the Fastest Growing RIAs by Financial Advisor Magazine

"Our strategic growth plan and 100% employee ownership model ensures that every decision we make is aligned with our clients' best interests and the long-term success of the families we serve." Post this

Driven by 43% year-over-year growth in assets under management and a 34% increase in assets per client, this recognition underscores the firm's strategic growth, holistic approach to wealth management, and exceptional client experience.

Financial Synergies' growth was underscored earlier this year with the completion of a 20-year internal succession plan, expanding employee ownership by naming eight new Partners to the ownership team. This milestone further reinforced the firm's enduring commitment to its clients, which has defined Financial Synergies for nearly four decades.

"At Financial Synergies, our mission is to simplify and strengthen the financial lives of our clients," said Mike Minter, Chief Investment Officer & Managing Partner. "Our strategic growth plan and 100% employee ownership model ensures that every decision we make is aligned with our clients' best interests and the long-term success of the families we serve."

The FA acknowledgement adds to Financial Synergies' growing list of accolades. The firm has also been recognized as one of Forbes' Top RIA Firms and the Houston Business Journal's Best Places to Work, alongside several other prestigious honors.

FA's RIA survey is a ranking based on assets under management at year-end of independent RIA firms that file their own ADV with the SEC. Firms are ranked from largest to smallest, based on AUM reported by firms that voluntarily complete and submit FA's survey. FA's Fastest-Growing Firms ranking is based on the percentage of growth in assets over the previous year. Financial Synergies did not pay a fee to be considered or to participate in the FA ranking.

About Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors is a Houston-based, fee-only independent fiduciary wealth management firm dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve financial clarity and peace of mind. With $1.6 billion in client assets, decades of combined experience, a collaborative approach, and a client-first philosophy, the firm offers comprehensive financial planning and investment management tailored to each client's goals.

Media Contact

Mike Minter, Chief Investment Officer & Managing Partner

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors

1 832-706-0091

[email protected], www.finsyn.com

Media Contact

Mike Minter, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors, Inc., 1 832-706-0091, [email protected], www.finsyn.com

Matt Aufdenspring, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors, Inc., 1 832-706-0066, [email protected], www.finsyn.com

SOURCE Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors, Inc.