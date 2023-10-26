Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Earns Prestigious Ranking on Forbes List of America's Top RIA Firms 2023

We are laser focused on our clients' long-term financial success. Our clients come first, and always will. Post this

Mike Booker, President of Financial Synergies, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, saying, "We are deeply honored to be featured in Forbes' prestigious ranking of America's Top RIA Firms for 2023. This achievement reflects our dedication to our clients and our commitment to excellence. We are proud of our exceptional team of professionals who work tirelessly to provide the best financial services and guidance to our clients."

As an industry leader, Financial Synergies continues to set the benchmark for excellence and innovation in the financial advisory sector. The firm's success is attributed to its client-centric philosophy, personalized financial strategies, and a team of experienced professionals who understand the unique needs and aspirations of each client.

The Forbes ranking is an acknowledgment of Financial Synergies' exceptional accomplishments in the financial advisory industry, and it provides clients with the confidence that they are partnering with a firm that consistently delivers outstanding service and results.

About Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors:

Financial Synergies is a leading registered investment advisory and wealth management firm that specializes in providing comprehensive financial planning, investment management, and wealth preservation services. With a commitment to transparency, integrity, and personalized guidance, Financial Synergies has built a reputation for helping clients achieve their financial goals and secure their financial future.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mike Minter

[email protected]

713-623-6600

For more information about Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors and their services, please visit their website: www.finsyn.com

Please note that the information provided in this press release is accurate as of the date of issuance and may be subject to change.

Media Contact

Mike Minter, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors, 1 713-623-6600, [email protected], https://www.finsyn.com/

SOURCE Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors