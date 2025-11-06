Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Named to Forbes' List of America's Top RIAs for Third Consecutive Year

"We're proud to be 100% employee-owned because it means our team members have a stake in our clients' success." Post this

"For us, it's always about doing what's right for our clients," said Mike Minter, Chief Investment Officer. "Being honored by Forbes three years in a row is a reflection of the trust our clients place in us, and the dedication of our expert team who work every day to provide financial peace of mind for our clients."

With decades of experience and a team of credentialed financial advisors, Financial Synergies continues to stand out in a competitive industry by combining deep financial expertise with a personalized, client-first approach. As an independent, fiduciary firm, clients benefit from objective advice and long-term strategies that align with their unique financial goals.

"Our team has built something special — a culture of ownership, excellence, and unwavering client focus," Minter added. "We're proud to be 100% employee-owned because it means our team members have a stake in our clients' success."

Financial Synergies' strategic growth was underscored earlier this year with the completion of a 20-year internal succession plan, expanding employee ownership by naming eight new Partners to the ownership team.

The firm has been consistently recognized as a top-ranked RIA by Forbes, was recently recognized as one of Financial Magazine's Top 50 Fastest Growing RIAs, and the Houston Business Journal's Best Places to Work, alongside several other prestigious honors.

Forbes partnered with SHOOK Research to compile the 2025 list of top RIA firms based on qualitative and quantitative data, including client retention, industry experience, assets under management, and compliance records. Click here for a full disclosure of the methodology used for America's Top RIA Firms 2025.

To learn more about Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors and how they help clients build confidence in their financial future, visit www.finsyn.com. Please find our full Forbes Profile here.

About Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors is a Houston-based, fee-only independent fiduciary wealth management firm dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve financial clarity and peace of mind. With decades of combined experience, a collaborative approach, and a client-first philosophy, the firm offers comprehensive financial planning and investment management tailored to each client's goals.

