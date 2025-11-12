Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Partners with Local Advisory Practice

"I've always admired Arv's wisdom and character. It's truly a privilege to work with Arv again after all these years," Zschiesche said. Post this

"We're thrilled to welcome Arv and his clients into the Financial Synergies family," said Managing Partner Bryan Zschiesche. "Arv has built his practice on the same client-first philosophy that defines our firm, and his integrity and care for the people he serves are evident in everything he does. We share the same commitment to long-term relationships, personal attention, and doing what's right for our clients. It's an honor to have him join us."

Clients of Vilutis will continue working directly with him as their trusted advisor, ensuring continuity of service. Vilutis will remain actively involved, now backed by the expanded planning and investment capabilities of the Financial Synergies team.

Financial Synergies' strategic growth was underscored earlier this year with the completion of a 20-year internal succession plan, expanding employee ownership by naming eight new Partners to the ownership team.

The firm has been consistently recognized as a top-ranked RIA by Forbes, was also recently recognized as one of Financial Magazine's Top 50 Fastest Growing RIAs, and the Houston Business Journal's Best Places to Work, alongside several other prestigious honors.

About Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors is a Houston-based, fee-only independent fiduciary wealth management firm dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve financial clarity and peace of mind. With decades of combined experience, a collaborative approach, and a client-first philosophy, the firm offers comprehensive financial planning and investment management tailored to each client's goals.

