Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc.'s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

As a wealth management firm, the smartest investment we can make is in our uniquely talented team members.

As part of this commitment to employees and their families, Financial Synergies offers:

Competitive compensation

Incentive bonuses

Company retirement plan

Group health insurance

Career pathing

Company social gatherings

Flexible (hybrid) work schedules

Ongoing career education

"Our employees are the smartest investment we can make in this business. Simply put, we would not be here without their dedication and passion for serving our clients," said Mike Minter, Chief Investment Officer for Financial Synergies.

As Mike Booker, President of Financial Synergies, stated, "It's one thing to build a practice that keeps extremely successful clients feeling happy and well taken care of; it is quite another to create and maintain a company culture that does so for our firm's uniquely talented individuals."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors is an independent wealth management firm headquartered in Houston, TX. Services include comprehensive financial planning, investment management, retirement planning, estate planning, tax planning, and risk management for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional clients. Financial Synergies manages or advises on over $1 billion in assets, serving clients across the United States.

Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment.

