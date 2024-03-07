Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on InvestmentNews Annual List of Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors 2024

We would not be the wealth management firm we are today without the many contributions of our talented and dedicated financial advisors. Post this

As part of this commitment to employees and their families, Financial Synergies offers:

Competitive compensation

Incentive bonuses

Company retirement plan

Group health insurance

Career pathing

Company social gatherings

Flexible (hybrid) work schedules

Ongoing career education

As Mike Booker, President of Financial Synergies, stated, "It's one thing to build a practice that keeps extremely successful clients feeling happy and well taken care of; it is quite another to create and maintain a company culture that does so for our firm's uniquely talented financial advisors."

"Our financial advisors and team members are the most impactful investment we can make in the business. Simply put, we would not be here without their dedication and passion for serving our clients," said Mike Minter, Chief Investment Officer for Financial Synergies.

"As a small company we have the opportunity to focus on culture and create something we are proud of. Like a mighty oak tree, we may not be the largest or most imposing in the forest, but our deep roots, strong trunk, and nurturing branches create an environment of growth, support, and longevity for all our employees," said Marie Villard, Director of Operations for Financial Synergies.

After collecting data from hundreds of submissions, InvestmentNews honored 72 firms in the Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) category. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking. Financial Synergies ranked 6th in the small employer category.

About Financial Synergies

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors is an independent wealth management firm headquartered in Houston, TX. Services include comprehensive financial planning, investment management, retirement planning, estate planning, tax planning, and risk management for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional clients. Financial Synergies manages or advises on over $1 billion in assets, serving clients across the United States. For more information, visit http://www.finsyn.com.

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors, Inc.

4400 Post Oak Pkwy, Ste 200

Houston, TX 77027

713-623-6600

www.finsyn.com

Methodology

To find and recognize the Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors, InvestmentNews and Best Companies Group first invited organizations to participate by filling out an employer form, which asked companies to explain their various offerings and practices. To be eligible, an organization must:

be a registered investment adviser (RIA), affiliated with (but not an employee of) an independent broker dealer (IBD), or a hybrid/dually registered firm affiliated with an IBD and doing business through an RIA; be based in the US; have a minimum of 15 full- or part-time employees working in the US (all employees in the company should be included in the employee count, not just in the financial advising department); and be in business for a minimum of one year.

Next, employers completed an in-depth questionnaire and employees were given the opportunity to offer their honest feedback by taking part in a company-wide survey. Once both portions of the assessment were complete, the InvestmentNews team analyzed the data to determine if an organization had what it takes to be the "best."

To ensure credibility, organizations having 15–24 employees must have an 80 percent or better response rate on the employee survey.

