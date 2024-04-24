FincenFetch Partners with Ibarra Carrillo Soto CPAs + Advisors (ICS) to Offer Comprehensive Beneficial Ownership Reporting for Clients

"With the incorporation of FincenFetch's automation into our processes, we can now offer BOR filings without overburdening our team," said ICS Partner Fernando Carrillo. "It has been a smooth and beneficial enhancement to our service portfolio." Post this

"Our alliance with ICS and other high-profile firms highlights our team's technical and innovative capabilities of making corporate compliance easier. Our AI-powered software solution is redefining efficient and accurate BOI reporting," said FincenFetch CEO Charles Wismer.

It is estimated that more than 40 million small businesses must file the Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) report in 2024. This new federal mandate elevates the market demand for secure beneficial ownership filing platforms.

FincenFetch's industry-leading and tailored BOI report filing platform, known for its precision and ease of use, offers firms a custom-branded portal for a consistent brand experience. The AI-driven solution provides an accurate and highly-secure experience that eliminates errors and minimizes liability for firms.

"Our platform's scalability and automation are designed to surpass the rigorous demands of the CTA," Wismer said. "We continuously upgrade our service to allow our clients to file reports accurately, efficiently and confidently. We want them to focus on their core business while we address the evolving landscape of compliance."

With the ever-changing rules and FinCEN regulations, the need for precise reporting of beneficial ownership information is vital. If a business fails to file accurately or on time, the fines can be hefty. FincenFetch lets firms help their clients get and stay compliant effortlessly.

As a leader in the BOI reporting market, FincenFetch stays up-to-date on regulatory changes and adapts its solution to meet the compliance needs of firms across the country and the clients they serve.

About FincenFetch

FincenFetch is a leading platform for corporate compliance specializing in Beneficial Ownership Information Report (BOI) filings. Focusing on innovation, security, and user experience, FincenFetch delivers streamlined corporate compliance solutions for law firms, accounting firms, filing websites and more. Keeping the needs of clients in mind, the company provides a wide range of hands-on and hands-off service options.

About ICS

Ibarra Carrillo Soto CPAs + Advisors is a professional services firm that has served regional clients that operate nationally and internationally since 1977. Services include international income tax preparation, accounting, financial planning and advisory to corporations and individual taxpayers who are involved in cross-border transactions. ICS was endowed by its founders with an enduring commitment to both its clients and the community it serves.

