FincenFetch, Pearce Law Group Join Forces to Get Businesses Compliant Under the New Corporate Transparency Act Guidelines

"Our partnership with Pearce Law Group and other high-profile firms is proof positive that our technical and innovative capabilities make compliance easier. We are proud of our AI-powered platform that eliminates errors and minimizes liability for our firms," said FincenFetch CEO Charles Wismer.

According to FinCEN, the regulatory arm of the Department of Treasury, it is estimated that more than 40 million U.S. businesses must file a BOI report in 2024. This new federal mandate elevates the market demand for secure beneficial ownership filing platforms.

FincenFetch's automated and tailored BOI report filing platform, known for its precision and ease of use, offers firms a custom-branded portal for a consistent brand experience. In addition, the AI-driven software provides an accurate and highly-secure experience that allows firms to file BOI reports in minutes and not hours.

"Our team spent years preparing for the new regulations," Wismer said. "Our software's scalability and automation easily adapts to meet the rigorous demands of the CTA. Our goal is to help firms get their clients compliant, generate new revenue and allow them to focus on their core business."

FinCEN rules and regulations continue to change and the need for accurate and timely beneficial ownership reporting is critical to avoid fines and penalties. FincenFetch allows firms to help their clients get and stay compliant with ease while adding a valued service to their portfolio.

"With the adoption of FincenFetch's automated BOR filing, we've been able to enrich our client services with ease," said Pearce Law Group Attorney L. Raymond Wells. "Our operations remain efficient and hassle-free, allowing us to provide additional value to our clients."

As a leader in the BOI reporting market, FincenFetch stays up-to-date on regulatory changes and adapts its solution to meet the compliance needs of firms across the country and the clients they serve. FincenFetch's unique and customizable solution allows multiple options for firms. From hands-on to completely hands-off reporting, the software solution can be customized to meet each firm's needs.

About FincenFetch

FincenFetch is a leading platform for corporate compliance specializing in Beneficial Ownership Information Report (BOI) filings. Focusing on innovation, security, and user experience, FincenFetch delivers streamlined corporate compliance solutions for law firms, accounting firms, filing websites and more. Keeping the needs of clients in mind, the company provides a wide range of hands-on and hands-off service options.

Book a free demo today: www.FincenFetch.com

About Pearce Law Group

The Pearce Law Group, P.C., was founded in September 2011 with a mission to provide pre-eminent legal services for a variety of individuals and corporations, and is one of the most respected teams of lawyers in Myrtle Beach. PLG provides personalized services and attention to detail in each matter while upholding the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct.

Media Contact

Monica Stoneking, FincenFetch, 1 (800) 940-5447, [email protected], www.FincenFetch.com

SOURCE FincenFetch