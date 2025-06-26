Find Light in the Darkest Places: New 31-Day Devotional Encourages Growth, Faith, and Healing

"Even when the path is uncertain, I've learned to trust that God is working for my healing," Padilla said. "I remind myself daily: the lord loves me, the lord cares for me, the lord wants me to be well." Post this

"Even when the path is uncertain, I've learned to trust that God is working for my healing," Padilla said. "I remind myself daily: the lord loves me, the lord cares for me, the lord wants me to be well."

In addition, each day includes a prayer, offering readers a moment to pause, reflect, and connect with God. Padilla reminds readers how each prayer may serve as gentle prompts for stronger conversations with the lord, helping them internalize the devotion and carry it into their daily lives.

"Whether used individually or in a group setting, my devotional invites meaningful discussion, spiritual growth, and encouragement rooted in scripture and personal testimony." Padilla said, "His truth has carried me through. I pray that others will also recognize his presence, see the holy spirit, and know that even in the waiting of healing, they are deeply loved and never alone."

"Plant in A Tiny Space: 31 Daily Devotionals"

By Melanie Padilla

ISBN: 9798385037438 (softcover); 9798385037445 (electronic)

Available at Author Website, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Melanie Padilla is a Christian mother who is passionate about sharing a message of hope and happiness so that others from unfortunate backgrounds can discover and value their self-worth. She resides in Los Angeles, Calif. "Plant in a Tiny Space" is her first book. To learn more, please visit https://www.plantinatinyspace.com/.

