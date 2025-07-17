Find Mining Launches Free Cloud Mining App Amid BTC and DePIN Growth, Offering $15 Bonus for Web3 Entry

Our goal is to make blockchain participation as intuitive and accessible as any everyday digital service," said a Find Mining spokesperson. "By offering a free-entry cloud mining program, we aim to enable more individuals to access and participate in the Web3-driven digital economy Post this

Seizing the Momentum of "Crypto Week," Find Mining Accelerates Its Push Toward Regulatory Compliance and Inclusive Access to Web3 Hashpower

This week, the U.S. Congress is actively reviewing a series of pivotal crypto-related bills, including the Genius Act, Clarity Act, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, signaling a broader shift toward institutionalized and compliant digital asset frameworks.

In response, Find Mining continues to enhance its hashrate transparency systems and expand its deployment of green energy-powered infrastructure—laying the foundation for a future-ready, regulation-aligned cloud mining network.

At the same time, with Bitcoin surpassing $120,000 and Ethereum on the rise, global demand for accessible and efficient mining services is rapidly increasing. Find Mining's newly launched Free Mining Access Program reflects both a commitment to market inclusion and alignment with ongoing regulatory transformation.

Three Simple Steps to Begin Cloud Mining and Seamlessly Join the Web3 Infrastructure Ecosystem

Find Mining has officially launched its new Cloud Mining Access Program, offering users a streamlined, three-step onboarding experience to activate their personal hashrate.

Step 1: Create an account and receive $15 worth of cloud mining power as a welcome incentive

Users can register via the official website at findmining.com or download the Find Mining App on Google Play. Upon successful registration, each user will automatically receive $15 worth of cloud mining power as a welcome bonus. The platform also features a daily login incentive program, designed to encourage continued user engagement and reward long-term participation.

Step 2: Customize Your Mining Plan Based on Personal Preferences and Risk Tolerance

The platform offers a variety of flexible mining contracts and configuration options. Users can tailor their plans based on individual budgets and risk tolerance. Both beginners and advanced miners are supported through differentiated settings, ensuring an optimized experience across skill levels. Daily earnings data is updated in real time, offering full transparency and performance visibility throughout the mining process.

The platform currently offers a variety of flexible cloud mining plans tailored to different budgets and timelines, including:

Starter Trial--$15 minimum investment, 1-day duration, estimated return: $15.60

New User Test--$100 minimum investment, 2-day duration, estimated return: $108.00

BTC Short-Term Plan--$1,780 minimum investment, 9-day duration, estimated return: $1,996.27

BTC Mid-Term Plan--$5,300 minimum investment, 19-day duration, estimated return: $6,850.78

Dogecoin Enhancement Plan--$12,800 minimum investment, 30-day duration, estimated return: $19,366.40

BTC + Dogecoin Premium Plan--$23,000 minimum investment, 35-day duration, estimated return: $37,490.00

Disclaimer: The return figures presented above are estimates. Actual performance may vary depending on market conditions and network factors. For the most up-to-date information, please visit findmining.com to view live contract details.

Step 3: Automated Mining Operations Enable Continuous Passive Income Generation

The mining system operates entirely in the background, requiring no manual intervention from users. Real-time tracking of asset performance is available at all times, with the platform supporting both flexible withdrawals and reinvestment of earnings—enabling users to tailor compounding strategies and enhance long-term return potential.

A spokesperson for Find Mining stated:

"Our goal is to make blockchain participation as intuitive and accessible as any everyday digital service. By offering a free-entry cloud mining program, we aim to enable more individuals to access and participate in the Web3-driven digital economy."

Toward the Future: Making Decentralized Compute Power Accessible to All

As crypto legislation advances and Web3 infrastructure becomes increasingly embedded in the global digital economy, the world is moving toward a future where everyone can be a node, and everything can be tokenized.

Find Mining remains committed to an open, green, and compliant growth strategy, expanding the global boundaries of decentralized computing.

Regardless of geography or technical background, individuals can join the blockchain consensus, earn network-based rewards, and establish a digital identity—all through Find Mining.

In building this foundation, Find Mining is helping bridge today's realities with the possibilities of tomorrow's Web3 world.

About Find Mining

Find Mining is a global cloud mining technology platform focused on decentralized computing power. The company is headquartered in London at:

Unit Da2, Sutherland House, 43 Sutherland Road, London, England.

Find Mining provides efficient, clean, and compliant cloud hashrate solutions for blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and Web3 applications. The company operates green-energy-powered mining facilities across North America and Europe, actively aligning with ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) standards.

As a next-generation infrastructure provider, Find Mining offers flexible Hashrate-as-a-Service models to support individuals, developers, and institutions in building a sustainable and inclusive global compute network.

Contact

Website: https://findmining.com

Download the official APP

Email: [email protected]

Contact:Elizabeth Kate

Phone: +447501455938

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Elizabeth Kate, Find Mining, 44 7501455938, [email protected], https://findmining.com/

SOURCE Find Mining