Find the Top Public Relations Firms in September, as Ranked by DesignRush

MIAMI, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Capterra survey revealed that only 49% of US companies have a formal crisis communication plan, while 23% don't. Meanwhile, about 9 out of 10 businesses that activated their crisis plans found them effective, with 77% deeming them "very effective."

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, listed the best public relations companies that help brands ensure effective communication and safeguard their reputation during challenging times.

The public relations firms in September are:

RENEWPR - renewpr.com

Expertise: Public Affairs, Media Relations, Crisis Communication, and more EloQ Communications - eloqasia.com

Expertise: Community Management, Press Release Distribution, Corporate Communications, and more Ivey Media Agency - iveymediaagency.com

Expertise: Media Training, Public Speaking Training, Public Relations Training & Consulting, and more Mediacraft Associates - mediacraft.ng

Expertise: Reputation Management, Media Relations, Crisis Management, and more Thomas Public Relations - thomaspr.com

Expertise: Crisis Management, Press Conferences, Review Management, and more Rankin PR - rankinpr.com

Expertise: Content Marketing, Brand Awareness , Public Relations, and more Public Haus Agency - publichausagency.com

Expertise: Media Relations, Reputation Management, Influencer Marketing, and more OTguided - otguided.com

Expertise: Business Strategy, Branding, Public Relations, and more Racepoint Global - racepointglobal.com

Expertise: Reputation & Relationship Management, Communications Foundation, Brand Strategy, and more Havas - havas.com

Expertise: Public Affairs, Corporate Communications, Brand Consultancy, and more 5W Public Relations - 5wpr.com

Expertise: Corporate Communications, Public Affairs, Digital PR, and more Sherlock Communications - sherlockcomms.com

Expertise: Media Relations, Content Marketing, Reputation & Crisis Manageent, and more Rooster - rooster.co.uk

Expertise: Reputation Management, Media Relations, Digital Communications, and more Finzel Public Relations - finzelpr.com

Expertise: Media Relations, Digital Communications, Employee Relations, and more Goode PR - goodepr.co.nz

Expertise: Crisis Management, Content Creation, Public Relations, and more

Brands can explore the top public relations firms by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.

