Find the Top Public Relations Firms in September, as Ranked by DesignRush

News provided by

DesignRush

26 Sep, 2023, 12:51 ET

Only 49% of businesses in the US have a formal crisis communication plan. DesignRush ranked the top public relations firms that help companies navigate crises and preserve their brand integrity.

MIAMI, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Capterra survey revealed that only 49% of US companies have a formal crisis communication plan, while 23% don't. Meanwhile, about 9 out of 10 businesses that activated their crisis plans found them effective, with 77% deeming them "very effective."

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, listed the best public relations companies that help brands ensure effective communication and safeguard their reputation during challenging times.

The public relations firms in September are:

  1. RENEWPR - renewpr.com
    Expertise: Public Affairs, Media Relations, Crisis Communication, and more
  2. EloQ Communications - eloqasia.com
    Expertise: Community Management, Press Release Distribution, Corporate Communications, and more
  3. Ivey Media Agency - iveymediaagency.com
    Expertise: Media Training, Public Speaking Training, Public Relations Training & Consulting, and more
  4. Mediacraft Associates - mediacraft.ng
    Expertise: Reputation Management, Media Relations, Crisis Management, and more
  5. Thomas Public Relations - thomaspr.com
    Expertise: Crisis Management, Press Conferences, Review Management, and more
  6. Rankin PR - rankinpr.com
    Expertise: Content Marketing, Brand Awareness, Public Relations, and more
  7. Public Haus Agency - publichausagency.com
    Expertise: Media Relations, Reputation Management, Influencer Marketing, and more
  8. OTguided - otguided.com
    Expertise: Business Strategy, Branding, Public Relations, and more
  9. Racepoint Global - racepointglobal.com
    Expertise: Reputation & Relationship Management, Communications Foundation, Brand Strategy, and more
  10. Havas - havas.com
    Expertise: Public Affairs, Corporate Communications, Brand Consultancy, and more
  11. 5W Public Relations - 5wpr.com
    Expertise: Corporate Communications, Public Affairs, Digital PR, and more
  12. Sherlock Communications - sherlockcomms.com
    Expertise: Media Relations, Content Marketing, Reputation & Crisis Manageent, and more
  13. Rooster - rooster.co.uk
    Expertise: Reputation Management, Media Relations, Digital Communications, and more
  14. Finzel Public Relations - finzelpr.com
    Expertise: Media Relations, Digital Communications, Employee Relations, and more
  15. Goode PR - goodepr.co.nz
    Expertise: Crisis Management, Content Creation, Public Relations, and more

Brands can explore the top public relations firms by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

Media Contact

Rizelle Leano, DesignRush, 8008565417, [email protected], https://www.designrush.com/

Twitter

SOURCE DesignRush