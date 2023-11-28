Find Unique Gifts, Support Local Businesses and Enjoy Delicious Drinks at Keel Farms this Holiday Season

Keel Farms, home to Keel & Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales and Ciders is making gift buying fun with its Sip + Shop Event.

PLANT CITY, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keel Farms is pleased to announce a great way for visitors to shop locally and get their Christmas shopping done while enjoying everything the farm and winery has to offer.

Saturday December 2, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Keel Farms will be a one stop shop for anyone looking to find special gifts for friends and family. Sip + Shop will feature local artists, small businesses, handmade art, baked goods, boutique items and so much more.