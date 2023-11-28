Find Unique Gifts, Support Local Businesses and Enjoy Delicious Drinks at Keel Farms this Holiday Season

Keel Farms, home to Keel & Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales and Ciders is making gift buying fun with its Sip + Shop Event.
PLANT CITY, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keel Farms is pleased to announce a great way for visitors to shop locally and get their Christmas shopping done while enjoying everything the farm and winery has to offer.
Saturday December 2, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Keel Farms will be a one stop shop for anyone looking to find special gifts for friends and family. Sip + Shop will feature local artists, small businesses, handmade art, baked goods, boutique items and so much more.
"We love supporting fellow local businesses here at the farm," said Keel Farms President, Clay Keel. "Events like this are always a hit with our visitors. Being able to shop locally for unique items away from the madness of a busy mall is always appreciated."
- Location: Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Road Plant City, FL 33565
- When: Saturday December 2, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Free Parking and Admission
- Reservations are suggested for the Tasting Room at this link
About Keel Farms
Handcrafting high-quality, locally grown, and self-sustaining food and beverages for our neighbors far and wide. At Keel Farms we exist to share our farm and grow the family through remarkable products and experiences. Through hard work on the farm, we produce honest, healthy, sustainable, ground to glass products served in a comfortable, family environment.
Media Contact
Colin Trethewey, Keel Farms, 813.480.1354, [email protected], https://www.keelfarms.com/
SOURCE Keel Farms
