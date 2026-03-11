Findem AI Hiring Platform Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Organizations can purchase and deploy Findem through their AWS accounts, accelerating adoption of AI-powered hiring while simplifying enterprise procurement
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Findem, the AI platform for talent outcomes, today announced that its hiring platform is now available in AWS Marketplace, allowing organizations to purchase and deploy Findem directly through their existing AWS accounts.
AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog that helps enterprises discover, buy and deploy software that runs on or integrates with AWS infrastructure. By making Findem available through the marketplace, companies can streamline vendor procurement, consolidate software spend and manage licensing and billing through their AWS accounts.
For organizations with existing AWS commitments, purchasing through AWS Marketplace can significantly accelerate buying cycles by allowing software investments to count toward cloud spend while reducing the time and complexity typically associated with vendor onboarding and contracting.
Findem helps organizations identify, engage and hire the right talent faster. Its AI-powered talent platform brings together candidate, company and market data to give recruiting teams deeper insight across sourcing, inbound review, outreach, referrals, alumni networks, executive search and long-term talent relationship management.
"Making Findem available in AWS Marketplace gives customers a faster path to adopt AI for talent outcomes through the cloud platforms they already rely on," said Hari Kolam, CEO of Findem. "Enterprises increasingly want to simplify procurement and consolidate purchasing through existing cloud agreements. AWS Marketplace allows them to move faster while accelerating how they discover and hire talent."
Findem integrates with leading applicant tracking systems and core HR platforms, enabling organizations to deploy the platform quickly within existing HR technology environments.
About Findem
Findem is the AI platform for talent outcomes. Its Data Labeling Engine transforms billions of unstructured people data points into verified Success Signals—context about what drives success—and Relationship Signals—insight into how people are connected and where influence flows. Together, these insights give organizations a competitive edge in hiring, executive search, internal mobility, learning and development and workforce planning. Trusted by leaders like Nutanix and RingCentral and recognized as one of America's Most Innovative Companies, Findem is redefining how organizations turn people data into business advantage.
