Findem and HireBrain Partner to Help Companies Hire with Unmatched Predictability and Precision

The integrated solution begins with HireBrain Intake, an AI Assistant for Zoom and Microsoft Teams offering a seamless and consistent intake experience for hiring managers and recruiters. Tailored to meet an organization's specific needs, HireBrain provides a structured format for meetings ensuring recruiters collect essential business intelligence. Within minutes, HireBrain transcribes the conversation, extracts key insights, and documents sourcing strategy. With one click, HireBrain drafts a Pro-SocialTM job description that aligns to business goals and improves the likelihood of the new hire's success. From the HireBrain Intake intelligence, Findem's Copilot for Sourcing performs automated candidate searches across all hiring channels, yielding a verified shortlist of the best candidates delivered with a single click.

"The powerful combination of HireBrain and Findem is equipping our talent advisors around the globe to pioneer a new way of identifying and recruiting talent so that our business can build a high-performing organization. Implementing HireBrain and Findem not only improves the experience for candidates, recruiters and hiring managers, but it also increases efficiency throughout the recruitment lifecycle," said David Malloy, Head of Global Talent Acquisition, Nutanix. "We are architecting the future of TA as we continue to support Nutanix during a time of strategic ongoing and unprecedented growth."

"HireBrain's enablement platform is built for the primary decision-maker in any hiring process – the hiring manager. And we know their success only happens when they are in lock-step with their recruiting partners. Hiring tech is traditionally focused on process efficiency, and it is too easy for critical business needs to get lost – or lost in translation – in stressful hiring cycles. That's why we are thrilled to combine our augmented intelligence for managers with the power of Findem's AI sourcing capability. It is a brand new chapter in driving business results from the talent side of the house," said HireBrain CEO David Nason.

"There's 360-degree value in what we're bringing to market with HireBrain through this integration. By deriving deep candidate insights and matching capabilities from HireBrain's outcome-based intake intelligence and job descriptions, we're equipping recruiters with the talent insights they need to align with hiring managers during the intake process – an imperative factor for hiring success," said Findem CEO Hari Kolam. "With a hiring strategy that continuously and efficiently places high-quality candidates, talent teams can truly demonstrate how they're contributing to meaningful business growth."

Dedicated to Responsible AI

One of the key critical components of Findem's approach to AI-driven automation is the safety and scalability of the data underlying it, so that impacted recruiting processes are not just faster, but also more reliable and responsible. AI has been core to Findem since it was founded in 2019. The company is committed to the responsible and ethical use of AI to assist talent decision makers in making faster, better and more fair decisions with data. To ensure privacy, Findem vectorizes all inputs and does not share personally identifiable information with public large language models.

About Findem

Findem's Talent Data Cloud combines 3D data with AI to automate and consolidate top-of-funnel activities across the entire talent ecosystem, bringing together sourcing, CRM and analytics into one place. Named one of America's Most Innovative Companies for 2024 by Fortune, Findem unlocks insights about people and the labor market that no one else can, giving companies the ultimate competitive advantage to plan, hire and manage talent. Built to solve enterprise challenges at scale, with Findem, customers like RingCentral and Nutanix are delivering continuous pipelines of top, diverse candidates while creating better talent experiences. Visit us and request a demo at www.findem.ai

About HireBrain

HireBrain® is an enterprise hiring enablement platform uniquely designed to align hiring managers and recruiters in building a forward-facing, outcome-based view of a role. By combining neuroscientific principles with proprietary, context-aware generative AI, HireBrain significantly improves Quality of Hire and reduces time spent on hiring cycles – and ultimately, the potential for businesses to succeed. Customers like Nokia, Nutanix and Ivanti are elevating their talent acquisition teams and business leaders with HireBrain. Learn more and request a demo at www.hirebrain.com

Media Contact

Rebecca Scanlan, Findem, 1 303-733-0328, [email protected], https://www.findem.ai

