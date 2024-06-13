Findem Announces General Availability of Its Copilot for Sourcing - Most Advanced AI-Powered Assistant for Candidate Sourcing

"Findem's Copilot is the next step towards a more autonomous and efficient top-of-funnel," said Travis Baker, vice president of talent acquisition at Boulevard Post this

"The days where recruiters spend 90% of their time chasing cold leads to make key hires are finally over," said Findem CEO Hari Kolam. "In this new world, our Copilot can instantly analyze thousands of candidates across every hiring channel, automatically prioritize the top 50 or 100 hottest leads, and serve them up. Free from the drudgery, recruiters can now take on the strategic work that they enjoy and that delivers high value to the business. The impact is going to be swift and immense."

"Findem's Copilot is the next step towards a more autonomous and efficient top-of-funnel," said Travis Baker, vice president of talent acquisition at Boulevard. "By giving us a unified view of candidates from all channels, applying intelligent ranking and prioritizing the candidates who most closely match our requirements, our team is able to focus on the people who have the highest likelihood of progressing through the funnel."

A user simply clicks "start my project," and Findem's Copilot for Sourcing:

Turns a posted job description or open job in your ATS into a precision search

Searches global data sources to find the most factual, up-to-date candidate information

Sorts and filters enriched profiles across your ATS, CRM, internal and external channels

Verifies candidate contact information, skills and experiences

Returns a shortlist of prospects prioritized by best match and highest interest

Continuously sources and updates the talent pipeline until a hire is made

With Findem's Copilot for Sourcing, recruiters start with a shortlist instead of a blank slate. They have total flexibility to go straight to outreach based on the results or refine the shortlist using attributes-based search and Boolean logic, making Copilot an essential AI companion for both inexperienced and expert sourcers.

"We are quite literally ushering in a new era for sourcing – one where the lofty idea of multichannel recruiting becomes a real material strategy, and one where active pipelines are built with stark simplicity and allow businesses to continuously decrease their time to hire and remain flexible," said Findem CEO Hari Kolam. "We've had the most advanced talent data at our core since day one and it's integral to everything we develop. When this talent data gets coupled with the latest in AI, we're able to deliver something ultra powerful, and it's why we were best positioned to come out of the gate with the most advanced copilot for sourcing on the market."

Findem's Copilot for Sourcing is now available to all current Talent Data Cloud users across the globe at no added cost.

Dedicated to Responsible AI

One of the key critical components of Findem's approach to AI-driven automation is the safety and scalability of the data underlying it, so that impacted recruiting processes are not just faster, but also more reliable and responsible. AI has been core to Findem since it was founded in 2019. The company is committed to the responsible and ethical use of AI to assist talent decision makers in making faster, better and more fair decisions with data. To ensure privacy, Findem vectorizes all inputs and does not share personally identifiable information (PII) with public large language models (LLMs).

Findem's Talent Data Cloud combines 3D data with AI to automate and consolidate top-of-funnel activities across the entire talent ecosystem, bringing together sourcing, CRM and analytics into one place. Named one of America's Most Innovative Companies for 2024 by Fortune, Findem unlocks insights about people and the labor market that no one else can, giving companies the ultimate competitive advantage to plan, hire and manage talent. Built to solve enterprise challenges at scale, with Findem, customers like RingCentral and Intuitive are delivering continuous pipelines of top, diverse candidates while creating better talent experiences. Visit us and request a demo at www.findem.ai

