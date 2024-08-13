Findem Earns Momentous No. 166 Ranking on the Inc. 5000 List for 2024

This is a reflection of the hard work and tenacity of every single one of our team members who are working together to build something great, and extends to our loyal customers who share our bold vision for the future of talent Post this

"We're elated to earn such a strong ranking on Inc.'s 2024 list, and it's even more remarkable to achieve this milestone in our first year of eligibility," said Findem CEO Hari Kolam. "This is a reflection of the hard work and tenacity of every single one of our team members who are working together to build something great, and extends to our loyal customers who share our bold vision for the future of talent. We're proud of our accomplishments and know the sky's the limit."

Founded in 2019, Findem applies AI to the industry's most advanced set of talent data to help talent teams automate the labor-intensive aspects of the talent acquisition process, enabling them to find and hire the best talent with tremendous speed and confidence. Its recently launched Copilot for Sourcing is the only AI companion for sourcing that automatically turns a job post into a shortlist of candidates from all hiring channels, making the idea of multichannel sourcing into a real material strategy.

Findem also earned top regional honors on the Inc. 5000, ranking an impressive 32nd among all California-based companies and 11th out of San Francisco-area companies.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

The Inc. 5000 list, published annually by Inc. Magazine, recognizes privately held companies that have exhibited significant revenue growth over the past three years. The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637%. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

Findem's Talent Data Cloud combines 3D data with AI to automate and consolidate top-of-funnel activities across the entire talent ecosystem, bringing together sourcing, CRM and analytics into one place. Named one of America's Most Innovative Companies for 2024 by Fortune, Findem unlocks insights about people and the labor market that no one else can, giving companies the ultimate competitive advantage to plan, hire and manage talent. Built to solve enterprise challenges at scale, with Findem, customers like RingCentral and Intuitive are delivering continuous pipelines of top, diverse candidates while creating better talent experiences.

