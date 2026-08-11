Findem Earns Spot on the Inc. 5000 for Third Consecutive Year

Recognition reflects growing enterprise demand for Findem's AI-powered hiring grounded in trusted talent intelligence
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Findem, the AI platform for talent outcomes, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the third year running. With three-year revenue growth of more than 560%, Findem ranked No. 611 overall and No. 37 in the AI and Data category, underscoring growing demand for technology that brings trusted data, intelligence and automation together to improve hiring decisions.
Findem also ranked No. 33 among companies in the San Francisco Bay Area and No. 98 in California. The Inc. 5000 is one of the nation's most respected measures of entrepreneurial success, honoring independent businesses that have achieved exceptional growth while driving innovation, creating jobs and shaping the economy.
"Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 for the third year in a row reflects both the trust our customers place in us and the strength of the team behind everything we're building," said Findem co-founder and CEO Hari Kolam. "Enterprises are looking for practical ways to use AI to improve hiring efficiency, quality and outcomes—not simply add another layer of technology. Our continued growth shows that trusted talent intelligence, connected workflows and measurable results are becoming business imperatives for companies competing for talent."
"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance—it reflects creativity, resilience and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."
This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes companies redefining growth across industries ranging from AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products and professional services. Collectively, the honorees achieved median three-year revenue growth of 130% and added more than 627,000 jobs to the U.S. economy during that period.
The complete Inc. 5000 list, company profiles and a searchable database by industry and location are available at www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Findem
Findem is the AI platform built for talent outcomes. Its Labeling Engine transforms trillions of unstructured people data points into verified Success Signals—context about what drives success—and Relationship Signals—insight into how people are connected and where influence flows. Together, these insights give organizations a competitive edge in hiring, executive search, internal mobility, learning and development, and workforce planning. Trusted by leading companies including Nutanix and RingCentral, and recognized as one of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune and Fast Company, Findem is redefining how organizations turn people data into better hiring decisions. Learn more at www.findem.ai.
Media Contact
Rebecca Scanlan, Findem, 1 303-733-0328, [email protected], https://www.findem.ai
SOURCE Findem
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