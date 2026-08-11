Findem Earns Spot on the Inc. 5000 for Third Consecutive Year

"Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 for the third year in a row reflects both the trust our customers place in us and the strength of the team behind everything we're building," said Findem co-founder and CEO Hari Kolam Post this

"Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 for the third year in a row reflects both the trust our customers place in us and the strength of the team behind everything we're building," said Findem co-founder and CEO Hari Kolam. "Enterprises are looking for practical ways to use AI to improve hiring efficiency, quality and outcomes—not simply add another layer of technology. Our continued growth shows that trusted talent intelligence, connected workflows and measurable results are becoming business imperatives for companies competing for talent."

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance—it reflects creativity, resilience and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes companies redefining growth across industries ranging from AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products and professional services. Collectively, the honorees achieved median three-year revenue growth of 130% and added more than 627,000 jobs to the U.S. economy during that period.

The complete Inc. 5000 list, company profiles and a searchable database by industry and location are available at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Findem

Findem is the AI platform built for talent outcomes. Its Labeling Engine transforms trillions of unstructured people data points into verified Success Signals—context about what drives success—and Relationship Signals—insight into how people are connected and where influence flows. Together, these insights give organizations a competitive edge in hiring, executive search, internal mobility, learning and development, and workforce planning. Trusted by leading companies including Nutanix and RingCentral, and recognized as one of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune and Fast Company, Findem is redefining how organizations turn people data into better hiring decisions. Learn more at www.findem.ai.

Media Contact

Rebecca Scanlan, Findem, 1 303-733-0328, [email protected], https://www.findem.ai

SOURCE Findem