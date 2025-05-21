Findem Introduces Next-Gen Talent CRM to Help Talent Teams Go from Reactive to Ready

"With Talent CRM, recruiting teams can finally shift from reactive hiring to building meaningful, long-term relationships with the talent they already know," said Hari Kolam, CEO of Findem Post this

"Great recruiting has always been about relationships, not transactions," said Findem Chief Product Officer Ash Ahluwalia. "Talent CRM eliminates the manual effort and stale data that slow teams down and replaces them with automation and real-time insights so they can organize talent automatically, keep candidate data fresh and stay connected. This way, they're never starting from zero and valuable candidate relationships won't slip through the cracks."

New Capabilities Built for Modern Talent Teams

Unlike old-school CRM tools that require extensive setup and manual upkeep, Findem's Talent CRM is designed to work out of the box and instantly populates with prospects. It's powered by real-time, verified data and Findem's unique 3D talent insights, which provide a multi-dimensional view of a candidate's skills and experience.

Findem's Talent CRM automatically adds and refreshes candidates based on real-time candidate updates and hiring criteria. This enables recruiting teams to focus on the candidate experience, segment with precision and easily tailor campaigns for various groups in their talent pool. Integrated analytics allow teams to track impact and see the ROI of this proactive approach.

"Findem's Talent CRM will have a massive impact with my team. We'll be able to save so much time with automations, bulk actions and the integration with our ATS," said Lindsey Roberts, recruiting program manager for Box. "With dynamic talent pools, our engagement will be seamless. We'll never lose track of great candidates again."

Customers using Findem's CRM in tandem with its sourcing solution see a 41% faster time to first interested candidate response compared to those using sourcing alone – and that figure climbs to 75% among top-performing teams.

New key features of Findem's Talent CRM include:

Dynamic Talent Pools – Keep your internal talent pipelines of pre-qualified prospects fresh automatically. From silver medalists to referrals to past applicants and alumni, Findem updates your talent pools in real time based on hiring needs.

Dedicated Talent Communities – Launch branded, opt-in campaigns that keep your most valuable talent segments engaged. Deliver personalized content and targeted outreach that builds long-term relationships and keeps your brand top of mind.

3D Data Search Attributes – Rediscover matching candidates with precision search attributes and advanced filters

Precision Campaign Targeting – Quickly build tailored campaigns for specific segments across talent pools and communities

Flexible CRM Campaigns – Launch campaigns that automatically grow as new matching candidates join your CRM

Smart Follow-ups – Automate reminders and follow-ups to ensure no high-potential candidates slip through the cracks

Coming Soon: CRM Full Funnel Analytics – Gain end-to-end visibility from first touch to hire with dashboards that track the impact of a proactive strategy. Attribute hires, measure time-to-hire and showcase the ROI of talent pool engagement.

"With Talent CRM, recruiting teams can finally shift from reactive hiring to building meaningful, long-term relationships with the talent they already know," said Hari Kolam, CEO of Findem. "It allows them to move faster when the right role opens up, while delivering a more consistent and respectful experience to candidates along the way. It's about always being ready."

About Findem

Findem's Talent Data Cloud combines 3D data with AI to unlock smarter talent strategy and streamline the way businesses connect with top candidates. By bringing together multichannel sourcing, CRM and insights into one place, Findem eliminates inefficiencies and allows TA teams to focus on the right candidates and decisions that drive business impact. Findem empowers customers like RingCentral and Nutanix to solve enterprise challenges at scale, creating continuous pipelines of top, diverse candidates, delivering improved ROI and making great hires. Discover why we've been named one of America's most innovative companies and how we're transforming hiring at www.findem.ai

Media Contact

Rebecca Scanlan, Findem, 1 303-733-0328, [email protected], www.findem.ai

SOURCE Findem