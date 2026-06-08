Findem MCP Now Available on the ServiceNow AI Platform, Powering Agentic Workflows with Real-Time Talent Intelligence

"Findem brings a depth of talent data and real-time market signals that makes agentic HR workflows even more capable," said John Phillips, GVP of Employee Experience at ServiceNow Post this

Integrated as MCP tools, Findem enables AI agents within ServiceNow to query, reason and act on this intelligence. Instead of switching systems or stitching together data, users and agents can surface the right people, opportunities and market signals directly within the flow of work. The result is not just more data, but better judgment delivered at scale.

"Autonomous HR only works when the best intelligence in the market flows through a single governed platform, and that's exactly what ServiceNow is building," said Hari Kolam, CEO of Findem. "Findem is built for agents. We power systems that solve complex search problems across the enterprise. Whether it's recruiting, succession planning or understanding how talent and skills evolve, we enable AI to deliver the right answers and actions in real time, inside the workflows where decisions happen."

"AI agents are only as powerful as the intelligence they can act on. Findem brings a depth of talent data and real-time market signals that makes agentic HR workflows even more capable," said John Phillips, GVP of Employee Experience at ServiceNow. "Together, we're giving organizations the ability to move faster on the decisions that matter most: finding the right people, building the right teams and putting AI to work across the entire talent lifecycle."

Any AI surface consuming Findem's labeled data via MCPs is getting actionable insights leading to better decision making.

About Findem

Findem is the AI platform built for talent outcomes. Its Labeling Engine transforms trillions of unstructured people data points into verified Success Signals—context about what drives success—and Relationship Signals—insight into how people are connected and where influence flows. Together, these insights give organizations a competitive edge in hiring, executive search, internal mobility, learning and development, and workforce planning. Trusted by leaders like Nutanix and RingCentral, embedded in partner solutions such as Paychex and RecruitMilitary, and recognized as one of America's Most Innovative Companies, Findem is redefining how organizations turn people data into business advantage.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Media Contact

Rebecca Scanlan, Findem, 1 3037330328, [email protected], https://www.findem.ai

SOURCE Findem