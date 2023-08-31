Findem Named a 2023 Gartner® Cool Vendor in Talent Acquisition for Driving Speed and Quality in Hiring

We believe this recognition validates our transformative approach to talent acquisition and management, equipping talent teams with the data edge they need to operate more strategically and efficiently Tweet this

"We're thrilled to be recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor. We believe this recognition validates our transformative approach to talent acquisition and management, equipping talent teams with the data edge they need to operate more strategically and efficiently," said Findem CEO Hari Kolam. "By combining AI with our unique 3D talent data, we're able to deliver talent insights and intelligence that can't be found any other way. Seeing our clients plan better, find exactly the right talent, increase diversity and enable mobility tells us we're delivering on our vision."

The Gartner report, Cool Vendors in Talent Acquisition for Driving Speed and Quality in Hiring, was authored by Hiten Sheth, Rania Stewart, Emi Chiba, Jackie Watrous, Harsh Kundulli and Anand Chouksey and released on August 22, 2023. Gartner Research Services clients can access the full report by logging in here: https://www.gartner.com/doc/4663799

GARTNER and COOL VENDORS are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Findem

Findem's Talent Data Cloud enables organizations to build and evolve their workforce with unmatched precision, objectivity, and efficiency. It's the only AI talent acquisition and management solution that generates dynamic, multidimensional talent data called attributes to deliver the most advanced talent intelligence. With Findem, customers like RingCentral and Intuitive Surgical are unlocking actionable insights at every stage of the talent lifecycle and transforming how they plan, hire and manage talent. Visit us and request a demo at www.findem.ai.

