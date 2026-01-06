Findem Named a Built In 2026 Best Places to Work Winner

"As we tackle some of the hardest problems in talent, we've stayed focused on creating an environment where people can thrive, take ownership and see the real impact of their work," said Findem CEO Hari Kolam Post this

"Building a great company isn't just about the product, it's about the people behind it," said Hari Kolam, CEO of Findem. "As we tackle some of the hardest problems in talent, we've stayed focused on creating an environment where people can thrive, take ownership and see the real impact of their work. This recognition reflects Findem's winning culture and continued leadership as a top workplace as we continue to scale and enter our next chapter."

Now in its eighth year, Built In's Best Places to Work program celebrates the companies shaping the future of work. In a rapidly evolving AI-first job market, recognition as a Best Place to Work helps employers stand out as trusted brands when candidates turn to tools like ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews to research where to work next.

"Today's candidates discover the companies they want to work for using AI tools," said Maria Christopoulos Katris, Founder & CEO of Built In. "Earning a Best Place to Work award not only signals to candidates that you invest in your people, it's a lever to strengthen how AI search tools understand and represent your company's story."

Findem was honored on the San Francisco Best Midsize Places to Work list. Built In's awards are based on a data-driven methodology that evaluates companies on factors such as compensation, benefits and company-wide culture programs designed to support employee growth, flexibility and well-being.

Findem is the AI platform built for talent decisions. Its Labeling Engine transforms billions of unstructured people data points into verified Success Signals — context about what drives success — and Relationship Signals — insight into how people are connected and where influence flows. Together, these give customers a competitive edge in hiring, executive search, mobility, learning, development and workforce planning. That's why leaders like Nutanix and RingCentral rely on Findem to improve pipeline quality, reduce costs and deliver faster, more consistent talent impact. Named one of America's Most Innovative Companies, Findem is redefining how organizations turn people data into business advantage. Learn more at www.findem.ai.

