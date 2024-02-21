Findem Named a Top Artificial Intelligence Company of 2024 by The Software Report

While AI is powerful on its own, its true potential gets unleashed when coupled with our 3D data. It's that high-powered combination that enables organizations to extract new levels of talent intelligence, boost efficiency and make data-driven decisions that set them far ahead of the competition Post this

Key to Findem's transformative approach is its unique 3D data – entirely new people and company data that is time ordered – that provides unmatched insight and understanding about every candidate and company journey. Generative AI prompts integrated into the workflow makes that 3D data instantly accessible and verifiable. Findem also harnesses the power of AI for its Copilot for multichannel sourcing, which automatically prioritizes top-performing channels and personalizes engagement based on the best practices for those channels.

"This award speaks volumes about the profoundly new way we're applying AI and automation to solve the talent industry's toughest problems and give people the confidence and context to support growth across their business," said Findem CEO Hari Kolam. "AI has been at our core since day one and we're a driving force behind today's AI-first talent transformation. While AI is powerful on its own, its true potential gets unleashed when coupled with our 3D data. It's that high-powered combination that enables organizations to extract new levels of talent intelligence, boost efficiency and make data-driven decisions that set them far ahead of the competition."

According to The Software Report, the selection process for the Top 25 AI Companies was highly competitive. It involved the evaluation of software effectiveness, technological innovation, organizational capabilities, management team caliber and workplace culture, among other factors. Award recipients were selected through a comprehensive nomination process comprising input from colleagues, peers and experts in the software industry, in addition to in-house research.

