Findem Named HR Tech Award Winner in Talent Acquisition

Lighthouse research shows that if given a better option, many employers would give up on resumes and use other, more predictive tools for searching out candidates. Findem's Talent Data Cloud is an innovative solution to that problem - Ben Eubanks, CRO for Lighthouse Research & Advisory Post this

Findem is the only talent data platform that combines 3D data – data on people and companies that is time ordered – with AI. It automates and consolidates top-of-funnel activities across the entire talent ecosystem, bringing together sourcing, CRM and analytics into one place. By enabling talent teams to deliver continuous pipelines of top, diverse candidates, while creating better talent experiences, Findem transforms the way companies plan and hire top talent.

According to Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer for Lighthouse Research & Advisory, "Lighthouse research shows that if given a better option, many employers would give up on resumes and use other, more predictive tools for searching out candidates. Findem's Talent Data Cloud is an innovative solution to that problem, using "3D data" to see candidate experiences at a company at a point in time. That search enables employers to reduce risk and increase confidence that they are considering the right individuals for an open role, ultimately speeding up hiring and increasing quality of hire. Simply incredible."

"It's an honor to be recognized for the profound impact that our platform is having on talent acquisition, including the innovative way we're applying AI and hyperautomation to solve the industry's toughest problems," said Findem CEO Hari Kolam. "AI has been at our core since day one and, when it's combined with our unique 3D data, it's a game-changer, enabling talent teams to operate exceedingly more strategically and efficiently. Seeing our customers find the right talent in less time tells us we're delivering on our vision."

This accolade comes on the heels of Findem being recognized by FORTUNE as one of America's Most Innovative Companies for 2024, including ranking No. 8 for product innovation and No. 17 for innovative culture.

About Findem

Findem's Talent Data Cloud combines 3D data with AI to automate and consolidate top-of-funnel activities across the entire talent ecosystem, bringing together sourcing, CRM and analytics into one place. Named one of America's Most Innovative Companies for 2024 by Fortune, Findem unlocks insights about people and the labor market that no one else can, giving companies the ultimate competitive advantage to plan, hire and manage talent. Built to solve enterprise challenges at scale, with Findem, customers like RingCentral and Intuitive are delivering continuous pipelines of top, diverse candidates while creating better talent experiences. Visit us and request a demo at www.findem.ai

Media Contact

Rebecca Scanlan, Findem, 1 303-733-0328, [email protected], www.findem.ai

SOURCE Findem