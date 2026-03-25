Findem Named to Fast Company's List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026

"This recognition reflects not just a shift in process, but a redefinition of what's possible. We're building the foundation for a world where every talent decision is informed, predictive and tied directly to better outcomes," said Findem CEO Hari Kolam Post this

Over the past year, Findem has advanced its vision for outcome-based hiring through a series of product innovations and acquisitions. The company acquired Getro to expand access to high-trust talent networks, launched the Intelligent Job Post to transform job listings into AI-powered engagement and conversion engines, and acquired Glider AI to bring skills validation, AI-driven interviews and identity verification into a single platform.

Together, these advancements enable organizations to deliver "hire-ready" candidates more efficiently while improving quality, reducing time-to-hire and helping address challenges such as candidate fraud. Findem has also expanded partnerships with organizations like RecruitMilitary to broaden access to diverse talent and support skills-based hiring.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers evaluate thousands of organizations that are driving progress across industries and geographies. The result is a global guide to innovation, spanning early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change — they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value."

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees is available at fastcompany.com and will appear on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

About Findem

Findem is the AI platform built for talent outcomes. Its Labeling Engine transforms billions of unstructured people data points into verified Success Signals—context about what drives success—and Relationship Signals—insight into how people are connected and where influence flows. Together, these insights give organizations a competitive edge in hiring, executive search, internal mobility, learning and development, and workforce planning. Trusted by leaders like Nutanix and RingCentral and recognized as one of America's Most Innovative Companies, Findem is redefining how organizations turn people data into business advantage.

Media Contact

Rebecca Scanlan, Findem, 1 303-733-0328, [email protected], https://www.findem.ai

SOURCE Findem