Findem Named to Inc. 5000 for Second Consecutive Year, Ranking Among America's Fastest-Growing Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Findem, the only AI talent acquisition and management solution powered by unique 3D data, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the second year in a row—ranking an impressive No. 460 overall and No. 46 in the Software category. This recognition comes on the heels of Findem's inclusion on Fast Company's list of the World's Most Innovative Companies, further solidifying its position as a category-defining force in talent technology.

The Inc. 5000 is a definitive ranking of the most successful independent businesses, and highlights those driving the U.S. economy forward. Findem's placement in the top 10% reflects its exceptional growth trajectory and its impact in transforming how companies source, hire and manage talent.

"Breaking into the top 500 for a second consecutive year is a huge milestone," said Findem CEO Hari Kolam. "It's a testament to our team's relentless innovation, the trust our customers and partners place in us, and the power of our AI to transform hiring outcomes. We're not just scaling, we're reshaping the very way companies think about and engage talent."

Founded in 2019, Findem merges advanced AI with one-of-a-kind 3D talent data, giving organizations unmatched intelligence to find and engage the right candidates faster and more precisely. The platform streamlines sourcing, CRM and insights in one place, enabling talent teams to make smarter, data-driven decisions that directly impact business performance.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

The 2025 Inc. 5000 honors companies that achieved exceptional revenue growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552%, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

About Findem

Findem's Talent Data Cloud combines 3D data with AI to unlock smarter talent strategy and streamline the way businesses connect with top candidates. By bringing together multichannel sourcing, CRM and insights into one place, Findem eliminates inefficiencies and allows TA teams to focus on the right candidates and decisions that drive business impact. Findem empowers customers like RingCentral and Nutanix to solve enterprise challenges at scale, creating continuous pipelines of top, diverse candidates, delivering improved ROI and making great hires. Discover why we've been named one of America's most innovative companies and how we're transforming hiring at www.findem.ai.

