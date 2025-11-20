Findem Ranks No. 106 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

"AI isn't ready for HR because HR data isn't ready for AI — and that's the gap Findem was built to close. This recognition reflects a larger shift in our industry, from chasing applicants to achieving precision and predictability in hiring." - Findem CEO Hari Kolam Post this

"AI isn't ready for HR because HR data isn't ready for AI — and that's the gap Findem was built to close," said Kolam. "Our data understands people, not just profiles, and that's why our customers are seeing better hires and real business outcomes. This recognition from Deloitte reflects a larger shift in our industry, from chasing applicants to achieving precision and predictability in hiring."

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

To be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Findem

Findem's Talent Data Cloud combines expert-labeled, 3D data with AI to unlock smarter talent strategy and streamline the way businesses connect with top candidates. By bringing together multichannel sourcing, CRM and insights into one place, Findem eliminates inefficiencies and allows TA teams to focus on the right candidates and decisions that drive business impact. Findem empowers customers like RingCentral and Nutanix to solve enterprise challenges at scale, creating continuous pipelines of top, diverse candidates, delivering improved ROI and making great hires. Learn more at www.findem.ai

