Findem Ranks No. 4 Fastest-Growing Company in the Bay Area by San Francisco Business Times

"Being named the fourth fastest-growing private company in the Bay Area is a significant milestone," said Hari Kolam, CEO of Findem. "Scaling a company in the heart of the global tech economy requires real product value and real customer outcomes, not just hype. Our growth reflects the success our customers are having using Findem to build better teams with data-driven confidence."

Findem's top-five ranking reflects increasing market demand, strong customer adoption and disciplined scaling. The company expanded across new industries, grew its customer base domestically and internationally and continued accelerating annual recurring revenue during a period when many tech companies were tightening spend or slowing hiring.

Findem's growth reflects the increasing demand for AI in talent acquisition and workforce management. The platform is powered by Findem's Data Labeling Engine, which transforms millions of career data points into structured success signals — verified context that helps companies predict candidate fit, performance and future potential. With this foundation, organizations use Findem to build stronger, higher-quality talent pipelines and reduce manual recruiting effort.

This regional ranking comes on the heels of Findem's national recognition on the Inc. 5000 list, where it was named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

Findem's Talent Data Cloud combines expert-labeled, 3D data with AI to unlock smarter talent strategy and streamline the way businesses connect with top candidates. By bringing together multichannel sourcing, CRM and insights into one place, Findem eliminates inefficiencies and allows TA teams to focus on the right candidates and decisions that drive business impact. Findem empowers customers like RingCentral and Nutanix to solve enterprise challenges at scale, creating continuous pipelines of top, diverse candidates, delivering improved ROI and making great hires. Learn more at www.findem.ai

Rebecca Scanlan, Findem, 1 303-733-0328, [email protected], https://www.findem.ai

