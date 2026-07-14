Findem Recognized as a Great Place To Work, Reflecting the Culture Behind Its AI Talent Platform

"We believe building a world-class AI company starts with building a culture where people feel trusted, supported, challenged and inspired" - Findem VP of HR Amanda Anderson. Post this

"This recognition belongs entirely to our team," said Amanda Anderson, Findem's vice president of HR. "At Findem, we believe building a world-class AI company starts with building a culture where people feel trusted, supported, challenged and inspired. We've intentionally created an environment where employees can do the best work of their careers while helping reshape how organizations hire and develop talent."

"We're building the future of AI-driven hiring, but innovation only happens when great people come together around a shared mission," said Findem CEO Hari Kolam. "Our team's passion, trust and willingness to move boldly are what power everything we do — from product innovation to customer outcomes. This certification reflects the culture they've created."

Findem's people-first culture is anchored in transparency, ownership, innovation and impact. Over the past year, the company has achieved several major milestones and prominent industry recognitions, including:

Named to Fast Company's list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for the second consecutive year, ranking among the top global HR innovators

Ranked No. 106 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, recognizing the fastest-growing technology companies in North America, following 896% revenue growth over three years

Recognized by TIME as one of America's Top WorkTech Companies

Named a Built In "Best Places to Work" winner

Recognized on The Agentic List for advancing agentic AI in talent

Won a Lighthouse Tech Award for advancing practical AI in hiring

Awarded Gold in Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Technology Awards

Ranked No. 4 Fastest-Growing Private Company in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times

As organizations increasingly look to AI to improve workforce outcomes, Findem has emerged as a category-defining platform by combining expert-labeled talent data with AI to help companies hire, retain and develop talent more effectively.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Findem

Findem is the AI platform built for talent outcomes. Its Labeling Engine transforms trillions of unstructured people data points into verified Success Signals—context about what drives success—and Relationship Signals—insight into how people are connected and where influence flows. Together, these insights give organizations a competitive edge in hiring, executive search, internal mobility, learning and development, and workforce planning. Trusted by leaders like Nutanix and RingCentral, embedded in partner solutions such as RecruitMilitary, and recognized as one of America's Most Innovative Companies, Findem is redefining how organizations turn people data into business advantage.

Media Contact

Rebecca Scanlan, Findem, 1 303-733-0328, [email protected], https://www.findem.ai

SOURCE Findem