Findem Recognized on The Agentic List 2026 for Advancing Agentic AI in Talent

Findem was recognized for its leadership in applying agentic AI to talent acquisition, workforce planning and internal mobility. The company's platform is powered by deeply structured talent data to execute end-to-end hiring workflows and deliver hire-ready candidates faster and more efficiently.

"Being named to The Agentic List validates the shift we're seeing across the enterprise — from AI that assists to AI that acts," said Findem CEO Hari Kolam. "At Findem, we believe agentic AI will redefine how organizations discover, engage and develop talent. This recognition reinforces our mission to help companies make faster, more confident talent decisions using trusted, data-driven AI."

Agentic AI signals a shift from tools that assist work to systems that actively carry it out within defined guardrails. Findem brings this approach to talent by pairing agents with deeply structured, labeled data. Its proprietary Data Labeling Engine transforms vast amounts of fragmented people data into trusted intelligence that powers sourcing, engagement, hiring, internal mobility and workforce planning.

Selection for the list is driven by a rigorous, multi-stage evaluation process that begins with open nominations from industry executives and investors. More than 5,000 nominations were received, and nearly 2,000 private companies were screened based on product maturity, enterprise adoption, competitive differentiation, growth momentum and funding trajectory. Industry adoption and executive validation carry the greatest weight — emphasizing demonstrated enterprise outcomes over market hype.

To learn more about the 2026 The Agentic List, visit:

https://www.agentconference.com/agenticlist/2026

About Findem

Findem is the AI platform built for talent outcomes. Its Labeling Engine transforms billions of unstructured people data points into verified Success Signals—context about what drives success—and Relationship Signals—insight into how people are connected and where influence flows. Together, these insights give organizations a competitive edge in hiring, executive search, internal mobility, learning and development, and workforce planning. Trusted by leaders like Nutanix and RingCentral and recognized as one of America's Most Innovative Companies, Findem is redefining how organizations turn people data into business advantage.

