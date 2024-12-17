Findem Takes Gold in Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Technology Awards

"We're ecstatic to receive the highest honor in this category, and believe it speaks volumes about the innovation that's been ingrained in our DNA since day one," said Findem CEO Hari Kolam Post this

"We're ecstatic to receive the highest honor in this category, and believe it speaks volumes about the innovation that's been ingrained in our DNA since day one," said Findem CEO Hari Kolam. "With the unique technology we developed to power our Talent Data Cloud, talent acquisition teams can discover talent that their competitors can't, continuously make great hires and build workforces of the future that are the foundation of their company's success – and that's what gives us the most gratification at the end of the day."

Hiring is harder than it's ever been, with talent teams overwhelmed with a deluge of inbound applications, spending an inordinate amount of time combing through profiles and constantly toggling between tools – all while short staffed and overburdened. By combining AI automation with its unique 3D data, Findem enables talent teams to find candidates with great precision, build active candidate pipelines from every hiring channel and consolidate their tech stacks. With this new level of efficiency, talent teams can free up time to make genuine connections with potential hires and build more confident, data-driven hiring strategies.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

"Our awards program is distinguished by the thorough evaluation process led by industry experts. Judges meticulously score each entry, and our executive leadership team at Brandon Hall Group reviews and validates the judging and scoring. The level of the award is solely determined by the number of points, ensuring a fair and unbiased recognition of excellence in technology," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke.

Findem Also Scores Big in Silicon Valley Business Journal Rankings

The Brandon Hall Group award comes on the heels of another big win for Findem – ranking No. 1 on the Silicon Valley Business Journal's list of the fastest-growing private companies. Findem achieved a remarkable 2,335% growth rate, which was over double of all others on the list.

About Findem

Findem's Talent Data Cloud combines 3D data with AI to automate and consolidate top-of-funnel activities across the entire talent ecosystem, bringing together sourcing, CRM and analytics into one place. Named one of America's Most Innovative Companies for 2024 by Fortune, Findem unlocks insights about people and the labor market that no one else can, giving companies the ultimate competitive advantage to plan, hire and manage talent. Built to solve enterprise challenges at scale, with Findem, customers like RingCentral and Intuitive are delivering continuous pipelines of top, diverse candidates while creating better talent experiences. Visit us and request a demo at www.findem.ai

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group™ is the home of the most prestigious and sought-after awards in Human Capital Management. For over 30 years, our awards programs have set the gold standard in recognizing organizations for innovative and effective HCM practices. The Excellence in Technology Awards are part of a comprehensive recognition program that includes our flagship HCM Excellence Awards® - known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management" - and our new Voice of the Employee Awards.

Our awards programs attract entrants from leading corporations worldwide, as well as mid-market and smaller firms, with over 150 categories spotlighting the most innovative organizational achievements and the solution providers who power them. The rigorous and impartial evaluation process leverages an international panel of veteran industry experts and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts, providing winners with both international recognition and critical insights to accelerate their business growth and impact.

At Brandon Hall Group, we don't just celebrate excellence - we provide a platform for sharing best practices that drive the industry forward, empowering excellence in organizations around the world and advancing the HCM profession as a whole.

Media Contact

Rebecca Scanlan, Findem, 1 303-733-0328, [email protected], https://www.findem.ai

SOURCE Findem