Findem Wins 2025 HR Tech Award for Innovating in Talent Acquisition

"The Findem candidate search criteria is deeper and more nuanced than our judges have seen before, offering layers of insight for employers to search for that best-fit candidate" Post this

"We're building the future of hiring, and this award is proof we're on the right track," said Hari Kolam, CEO of Findem. "Talent teams don't need more tools—they need better ones. With AI and 3D data at the core, we're helping them move faster, hire smarter and make decisions with confidence."

Findem is the only talent data platform that combines AI with 3D data – data on people and companies that is time ordered. It automates and consolidates top-of-funnel activities across the entire talent ecosystem, bringing together sourcing, CRM and analytics into one place. By enabling talent teams to deliver continuous pipelines of top, diverse candidates, while creating better talent experiences, Findem transforms the way companies plan and hire top talent.

Findem was lauded by Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer for Lighthouse Research & Advisory, who said: "Lighthouse research shows that employers are struggling to find the best and most suitable candidate for their open jobs. The Findem candidate search criteria is deeper and more nuanced than our judges have seen before, offering layers of insight for employers to search for that best-fit candidate. Additionally, the competitive insights tool gives employers a helpful perspective to see how a candidate matches up to other similar openings. Well done."

This accolade comes on the heels of Findem being recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2025, including ranking No. 3 in HR innovation.

About Findem

Findem's Talent Data Cloud combines 3D data with AI to unlock smarter talent strategy and streamline the way businesses connect with top candidates. By bringing together multichannel sourcing, CRM and insights into one place, Findem eliminates inefficiencies and allows TA teams to focus on the right candidates and decisions that drive business impact. Findem empowers customers like RingCentral and Nutanix to solve enterprise challenges at scale, creating continuous pipelines of top, diverse candidates, delivering improved ROI and making great hires. Discover why we've been named one of America's most innovative companies and how we're transforming hiring at www.findem.ai

Media Contact

Rebecca Scanlan, Findem, 1 303-733-0328, [email protected], https://www.findem.ai

SOURCE Findem