Findem Wins 2026 Lighthouse Tech Award for Advancing Practical AI in Hiring

"This recognition reinforces our belief that AI must deliver real outcomes, not just automation," said Findem CEO Hari Kolam. "By building AI on trusted, structured data and clear business objectives, we transform complex people data into actionable intelligence that helps organizations hire faster, make stronger decisions and create measurable business value. This award validates that practical, outcome-driven AI is what truly moves the needle."

Findem's AI-powered talent platform combines agentic workflows with deeply structured, labeled people data to help organizations shift from reactive recruiting to proactive talent strategy. At the core of the platform is its proprietary Data Labeling Engine that transforms vast amounts of unstructured information into verified talent intelligence. This foundation enables companies to identify, engage and develop the right people with greater speed and precision.

According to the Lighthouse Research & Advisory Awards Judging Panel, "Findem is an AI talent platform that unifies the entire talent lifecycle by leveraging its proprietary 3D data engine to help organizations make smarter, fairer and faster people decisions. This leads to measurable business impact; for instance, a client in multi-cloud computing reduced the time from requisition opening to first candidate submission to the hiring manager to just 4.4 days by using Findem's Copilot for Sourcing."

Each submission was rigorously evaluated by an independent panel of practitioners, consultants and educators to ensure measurable impact, innovation and practical application in real-world environments.

About Findem

Findem is the AI platform built for talent outcomes. Its Labeling Engine transforms billions of unstructured people data points into verified Success Signals—context about what drives success—and Relationship Signals—insight into how people are connected and where influence flows. Together, these insights give organizations a competitive edge in hiring, executive search, internal mobility, learning and development, and workforce planning. Trusted by leaders like Nutanix and RingCentral and recognized as one of America's Most Innovative Companies, Findem is redefining how organizations turn people data into business advantage.

