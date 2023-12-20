Findem Wins Gold in Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Technology Awards

"We are beyond thrilled to earn this gold award and believe it speaks to our ingenuity in applying AI, GenAI and automation to the talent acquisition process in a way the industry hasn't seen before," said Findem CEO Hari Kolam Post this

Findem's Talent Data Cloud generates entirely new 3D talent data that provides more context on people, teams and companies than can be found anywhere else. Talent teams can use it to build a rich talent ecosystem with consolidated applications for multi-channel sourcing, candidate rediscovery, CRM, market intelligence and talent analytics. They can also access centralized analytics and insights across diversity, recruiting performance and the labor market.

"In our 30th year, the Excellence in Technology Awards continue to showcase the best innovations in learning, talent management, talent acquisition, HR, workforce management and sales enablement technologies. We are proud to receive applications from a diverse range of organizations globally, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of technology solutions," said Brandon Hall Group COO Rachel Cooke, leader of the Excellence Awards program.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

"Our awards program is distinguished by the thorough evaluation process led by industry experts. Judges meticulously score each entry, and our executive leadership team at Brandon Hall Group reviews and validates the judging and scoring. The level of the award is solely determined by the number of points, ensuring a fair and unbiased recognition of excellence in technology," said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke.

About Findem

Findem's Talent Data Cloud enables organizations to build and evolve their workforce with unmatched precision, objectivity, and efficiency. It's the only AI talent acquisition and management solution that generates dynamic, 3D talent data called attributes to deliver the most advanced talent intelligence. With Findem, customers like RingCentral, Nutanix and Intuitive Surgical are unlocking actionable insights at every stage of the talent lifecycle and transforming how they plan, hire and manage talent. Visit us and request a demo at www.findem.ai.

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises to government, not-for-profit, and associations.

Media Contact

Rebecca Scanlan, Findem, 1 8087387744, [email protected], www.findem.ai

SOURCE Findem