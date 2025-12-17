Findem Wins Gold in Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Technology Awards

"This award affirms what we've built the company around — the idea that talent AI is only as strong as the data it rests on," Findem CEO Hari Kolam Post this

"This award affirms what we've built the company around — the idea that talent AI is only as strong as the data it rests on," said Findem CEO Hari Kolam. "Our expert-labeled, time-series dataset allows companies to see talent others overlook, understand their trajectories and build teams with clarity. That foundation is the true competitive edge."

Hiring remains increasingly difficult as recruiters face rising volumes of unqualified applicants and fragmented tools. With its expert-labeled data and consolidated ecosystem, Findem helps teams find more precise matches, activate trusted talent networks and strengthen pipelines across all channels. This efficiency frees recruiters to invest more time in building real relationships and crafting confident, data-driven hiring strategies.

"The Excellence in Technology Awards celebrate the most forward-thinking innovations shaping the future of learning, talent and human capital management. This year's winners exemplify how technology can unlock new possibilities—improving performance, enabling smarter decision-making and transforming how organizations support and develop their people," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and leader of the Excellence Awards program.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

"Our Technology Awards are built on a rigorous evaluation framework that measures true innovation, functional excellence, and quantifiable business impact. The solution providers and organizations recognized this year reflect the highest standards in the industry, demonstrating how technology can accelerate capability, efficiency, and results," said Mike Cooke, Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer.

The full list of winners can be viewed at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/

About Findem

Findem is the AI platform built for talent decisions. Its Labeling Engine transforms billions of unstructured people data points into verified Success Signals — context about what drives success — and Relationship Signals — insight into how people are connected and where influence flows. Together, these give customers a competitive edge in hiring, executive search, mobility, learning, development and workforce planning. That's why leaders like Nutanix and RingCentral rely on Findem to improve pipeline quality, reduce costs and deliver faster, more consistent talent impact. Named one of America's Most Innovative Companies, Findem is redefining how organizations turn people data into business advantage. Learn more at www.findem.ai.

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group™ is the home of the HCM Excellence Awards® - the most prestigious and sought-after awards in Human Capital Management. For over 30 years, these awards have set the gold standard in recognizing organizations for innovative and effective HCM practices across Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Human Resources, Sales Performance, and Technology.

Known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management," the awards programs attracts entrants from leading corporations worldwide, as well as mid-market and smaller firms. With over 150 categories, the awards shine a spotlight on the most innovative and effective organizational achievements and the solution providers who power them.

