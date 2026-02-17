Findevor Identifies $60M Premium Opportunity Through Distribution Intelligence

Embedding Distribution Intelligence upstream in portfolio management shifts distribution from reporting history to shaping allocation in real time. Post this

The initiative demonstrates how embedding distribution intelligence directly within portfolio management enables carriers to shift volume toward higher-performing channels while opportunities remain actionable. Rather than relying on static reports and retrospective analysis, leadership teams can evaluate decision-ready scenarios in minutes.

"Distribution decisions materially shape portfolio outcomes, yet they are often managed through fragmented reporting and intuition," said Alex Valdes, Founder and CEO of Findevor. "By integrating distribution into portfolio management, we turn performance insight into immediate, forward-looking action."

Why This Matters Now

After several years of strong, rate-driven growth, many insurers are entering a period defined by slowing rate momentum and greater pressure to protect margins. In this environment, performance is increasingly driven by how effectively carriers allocate underwriting capacity across existing distribution networks.

Distribution is one of the most influential levers available, yet performance variability across brokers, agents, MGAs, and direct channels often remains under-analyzed. This leads to misallocated capacity and persistent premium leakage, as insight is often limited to siloed metrics and static reporting. The ability to systematically shift volume without disrupting pricing or underwriting appetite is now emerging as a defining advantage for carriers that protect returns and those that leave premium on the table.

A Portfolio Management Operating Layer

Findevor's platform mirrors how experienced portfolio and underwriting teams already work, reflecting the human analyst workflow from continuous monitoring through deeper analysis to decision-ready reporting in minutes. This replaces manual, retrospective reviews with an always-on portfolio management operating layer.

On top of this foundation, Findevor has built proprietary, insurance-specific modules for high-impact use cases. Distribution Intelligence is the leading entry point today, with additional modules spanning catastrophe capital allocation, pricing and retention analytics, and legal system fraud and abuse detection.

Built to Deliver Next Generation Portfolio Management

Findevor was founded by a leadership team with deep insurance and enterprise AI experience. Co-Founder and CEO Alex Valdes was a founding team member of a financial technology company that went on to IPO and list on Nasdaq, building AI platforms used by Fortune 500 banks and regulated enterprises. He is joined by Co-Founder and CTO Virgil Tataru, a former senior machine learning engineer at Amazon who leads a top-tier engineering team with big-tech and fintech backgrounds, and Valerie Georgantas, a senior insurance professional who brings decades of experience structuring, scaling, and leading enterprise partnerships.

Since launch, Findevor has begun working with tier-one carriers internationally, applying its portfolio management platform to active underwriting and distribution decisions that leadership teams can evaluate immediately.

Distribution as a Strategic Entry Point

Findevor's platform overlays existing underwriting and policy systems, enabling insurers to begin with high-impact use cases and expand into broader portfolio applications over time.

Following the proof of concept, Findevor is engaging with additional tier-one carriers exploring similar initiatives. Further case studies will be released as customers move into production.

For insurers seeking to evaluate whether distribution mix is constraining growth, Findevor provides a fast, low-friction path to quantify opportunity.

