Findevor Launches Transformative Agentic AI Platform to Unlock $150 Billion in Market Value for Insurance Carriers

Findevor is led by co-founders Alex Valdes and Virgil Tataru, both seasoned professionals with extensive experience in technology and innovation. Alex Valdes, an accomplished technology executive, previously scaled an AI-powered fintech startup to IPO by developing identity software for credit underwriting at Fortune 500 banks. Leveraging his deep expertise in financial services, he now focuses on addressing adjacent challenges in the insurance sector.

Virgil Tataru, a former Machine Learning Engineer at Amazon, brings a wealth of knowledge in building full-stack AI systems and scalable infrastructure. His leadership has been pivotal in shaping Findevor's innovative product and driving its technical vision.

"At Findevor, we're not just streamlining operations for insurers—we're helping them unlock insights to maximize profitable growth," said Alex Valdes, CEO and co-founder of Findevor. "The insurance industry is ready for the next wave of innovation, and our platform empowers carriers with AI agents designed to help them accelerate product launches, refine existing portfolios, or expand into new markets," Valdes added.

Solving Insurance Industry Pain Points

The insurance industry is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by pervasive talent shortages that strain capacity, insurtech competition threatening market share, and the challenges of a polycrisis fueled by extreme weather, inflation, and other disruptions. These factors are pushing insurers to rethink traditional approaches and adopt innovative solutions to remain competitive and sustainable.

Findevor's PRO-AI platform addresses these challenges with advanced AI-powered tools designed to enhance efficiency and drive growth.

Portfolio Intelligence transforms internal and external data into actionable insights, enabling smarter decision-making. Pre-Qualifier streamlines submission triage, prioritizing high-quality risks for maximum conversion. Step-Up Underwriting reexamines previously rejected submissions to recover lost revenue while providing tools to roll out new products and enter markets with precision and control.

"From rising claims costs to the complexity of emerging risks, insurers are facing unprecedented challenges. Findevor is meeting these head-on by empowering underwriters with the tools they need to make faster, smarter decisions, all while driving sustainable growth," said Jen Kyung, former Chief Underwriter at USAA and current CEO of NextGen Underwriting.

Transforming Insurance with AI

Findevor's platform, PRO-AI, ingests internal and external datasets, transforming natural language commands into actionable insights. With PRO-AI, Findevor helps insurers:

Reduce premium leakage – Address errors and omissions due to ineffective underwriting.

Automate outdated processes – Streamline manual operations and cut costs.

Improve risk evaluation – Reduce loss ratios through enhanced underwriting.

Accelerate speed-to-market – Launch new products faster.

Expand into emerging markets – Tap into opportunities like gig economy risks and cyber insurance.

"With a single natural language command, underwriters can delegate entire workflows to our AI agent, SAM (Strategic Analytics Manager), who works autonomously to determine the necessary tools and actions, completing tasks in just moments that previously took weeks or months," said Virgil Tataru, CTO and co-founder of Findevor.

A New Era for Insurance Technology

Findevor is launching with a mission to elevate human intelligence and improve decision-making in the insurance industry. With the capability to perform at the level of a mid-level underwriter, the platform enables users to make faster, smarter decisions without requiring technical expertise.

The company has assembled a team of senior executives from top carriers, including former Chief Underwriters and innovation leaders, to drive its vision forward. Following the successful closure of its pre-seed investment round to expand its R&D team, Findevor is now inviting enterprise carriers to collaborate in co-creating customized platform components. Early partners will benefit from exclusive access to Findevor's platform, top-tier AI expertise, and tailored solutions designed to deliver a 10X annual ROI.

"The future of insurance lies in leveraging AI to drive efficiency, enhance risk evaluation, and accelerate innovation," said Rose Hall, former Head of Innovation at AXA XL, Americas, and current CEO of RH Business Ventures. "Findevor is a prime example of how technology can empower carriers to adapt to a rapidly changing market while achieving sustainable growth."

About Findevor

Founded in 2024 by Alex Valdes and Virgil Tataru, Findevor is an AI-first company focused on transforming the insurance industry. Headquartered in New York City, Findevor's leadership team combines seasoned industry expertise with premium AI innovation to help carriers tackle their toughest challenges and maximize profitable growth.

