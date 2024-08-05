Finding Answers About the Spiritual Process of Moving into the Afterlife

Channeler and Reiki Master Ann Edgecliff Gives Readers Tools to Demystify Death in her New Book

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From a young age Ann Edgecliff knew that she had a special connection with spirits. As she got older, she continued to fine-tune her gift, eventually combining her channeling ability with reiki, and using it to help people in all stages of life, including those in hospice. She brings her experience with the spirit world into her new book, "Transmutation and the Human Consciousness," where she hopes to help readers better understand the spiritual process of death.

The concept of "Transmutation and the Human Consciousness" came to Edgecliff as a vision during a meditation. She knew she was uniquely positioned to enlighten readers and help them find the answers they seek and foster a deeper connection with the energies involved.

"One of the most thought-about topics is death," Edgecliff explained. "What happens when you die? Where do you go? How does it feel? Would it surprise you to know that each of these questions has more than one answer? Preparing for the best possible transition involves preparation. That is what this book is designed to do—to help you achieve transmutation by preparing your body and spirit while you are on this plane."

The book introduces readers to 11 different spirits, gods or deities who are associated with life, death, the afterlife, change, or creation. They span a wide birth of cultures, religions, and spiritual practices, allowing readers to explore a deeper relationship with one, or many, who resonate the most with them. Spiritual beings such as Anubis, Archangel Uriel, Kali, Hecate, Guan Yin and more are introduced alongside information about their symbols, history, and a guide to connecting with them.

"We are all energy," Edgecliff said. "We all have a place in this vast universe, and our energy does not simply disappear when we die, it transforms. There is so much fear that surrounds the idea of death, but overcoming that fear is crucial to creating a relationship with the guide who has agreed to participate when the time comes to pass into the afterlife."

"Transmutation and the Human Consciousness"

By Ann Edgecliff

ISBN: 9781665756952 (softcover); 9781665756976 (hardcover); 9781665756969 (electronic)

Available at [Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Ann Edgecliff began channeling at a young age. As she got older, she fine-tuned her gift. Edgecliff is a reiki master and combines channeling and reiki for her clients. Additionally, she's an attorney who has practiced for approximately 20 years. When she's not working, Edgecliff enjoys walking her two dogs and competing in ballroom dancing. To learn more, please visit http://www.annedgecliff.com.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

[email protected]

Media Contact

Ashley Fletcher, LAVIDGE, 4809982600, [email protected]

SOURCE LAVIDGE