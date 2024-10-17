Finding Strength: Arizona Women's Recovery Center Offers Hope on "Empowered with Meg Ryan"

Viewers will get a glimpse into the center's compassionate approach, featuring interviews with staff and participants. Post this

"AWRC has an exceptional completion rate where 85% of their graduates have remained sober 5 years post treatment", stated Beverly Wohlert, Phd, and CEO. "This is evidenced by AWRC's consistently followed and engaged Womens Alumni Network of over 300 members."

Empowered with Meg Ryan will showcase the AWRC difference. Viewers will get a glimpse into the center's compassionate approach, featuring interviews with staff and participants. The segment emphasizes the power of community and the importance of tackling addiction from multiple angles, including therapy, housing support, and career guidance. Ultimately, the focus is on hope – the hope for a brighter future free from addiction.

About Empowered with Meg Ryan:

Empowered is an award-winning educational program hosted by actress Meg Ryan. The program tackles critical social issues using powerful storytelling to inform and inspire viewers.

About Arizona Women's Recovery Center:

AWRC is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering women in recovery. They offer a variety of evidence-based programs, from outpatient treatment to supportive housing, creating a pathway to lasting healing. To learn more and support AWRC, visit their website:

https://azwomensrecoverycenter.org/

