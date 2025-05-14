Finding Strength, One Step at a Time; New memoir by Ironman Triathlete Catherine Marsden offers candid, compassionate look at raising a child with special needs

"There's not enough conversation around the mental health of special needs parents. I wanted to create a space where readers feel seen, supported, and encouraged." Post this

In an era before podcasts, Facebook groups, or accessible online communities, Marsden had to build her knowledge—and her resilience—primarily on her own. "There were resources for Helen," she noted, "but almost nothing for me. No counseling. No road map. And for a long time, no support group. Parents like me were often overlooked." That changed when she found a well-run parent group, which became a turning point in her healing process.

Helen passed away at age 13, but her memory and spirit shine through every chapter of the book. "She had a funny sense of humor. She loved sprinklers, fans on the ceiling, and car washes—they would just light her up," Marsden says. "Even the smallest moments were milestones for us. Her joy in life, despite all the challenges, taught me what really matters."

"Finding My Stride" doesn't shy away from hard truths. Marsden takes readers into the quiet grief many parents of special needs children carry—the grief of expectations lost, of plans changed forever. She discusses the emotional weight of constantly advocating for a child in systems that aren't always designed for them, and the societal pressure to "stay strong" when parents are often quietly unraveling.

"We are highly susceptible to depression and even PTSD," she explained.

The book outlines what Marsden calls "strategies in the arsenal"—tools she developed to regain her emotional footing. These include journaling, exercise, and the "Here and Now Test," a mental practice that helped her stay present when dark thoughts threatened to pull her under.

After Helen's passing, Marsden found a new way to process her grief—endurance sports. What began as a coping mechanism eventually became a purpose. She has completed 14 Ironman triathlons, including the prestigious World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, and uses her experience as a competitive athlete to support others.

"Training became a way to release grief and reconnect with life," she said with a soft smile. "Being in nature, pushing my body, and crossing finish lines—it was all part of healing."

Today, Marsden is a board-certified health coach and NASM-certified personal trainer who helps others—especially special needs parents and masters athletes—prioritize their well-being. With a master's degree in marketing and over two decades of corporate experience, she now designs customized coaching programs that support physical, mental, and emotional resilience.

Her mission with this book is simple but powerful—to give hope. "This book comes from the heart," she says. "If it helps just one parent feel less alone, then I'll be happy."

A virtual book launch for "Finding My Stride: A Guide to Finding Power Raising a Child with Special Needs" will take place on May 21, 2025, at 6 PM CT. Registration is free.

About "Finding My Stride"

"Finding My Stride: A Guide to Finding Power Raising a Child with Special Needs" is a moving memoir that blends storytelling with practical wisdom for parents of children with special needs. Through honest reflections, emotional insights, and actionable strategies, Catherine Marsden helps readers navigate grief, reclaim joy, and honor the lives of their children—just as they are. It's a story of heartbreak and healing, strength found in unexpected places, and the quiet heroism of showing up every single day.

"Finding My Stride" is available now on Amazon

About Catherine Marsden

Catherine Marsden is a blogger, certified health coach (NBC-HWC), personal trainer (NASM-CPT), and 14-time Ironman triathlete. After building a successful corporate career in marketing and project management, she transitioned into wellness coaching to help others—especially caregivers and those over 40—maintain health and balance under pressure.

Drawing on her own experience as a special needs parent, she creates compassionate, personalized programs that focus on both physical and emotional strength. She lives in Arlington Heights, Illinois, with her husband, Alun. For more information, visit http://www.catherinemarsden.com or follow @cc_marsden on Instagram.

