Finding the Words to Accurately Express the Immeasurable Joy One Feels About a Loving God

Xulon Press presents an inspirational Christian teaching written to motivate all who seek to know God more intimately and love him more passionately.
MONROE, N.C., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Rod Taylor provides readers with unique Christian inspiration about expressing the inexpressive wonder of God's love in Your Face I Will Seek: Finding Intimacy with God in Prayer ($16.99, paperback, 9798868506628; $26.99, hardcover, 9798868506635; $7.99, e-book, 9798868506642).
Taylor's thought-provoking book helps Christians express in words the wonder of God's love for His followers and how to answer back a worthy expression of love for Him. The author states that this is not a how-to book on prayer. Instead, the book's purpose is to express delight in loving God and being loved by him. Taylor describes it as a "divine" romance for lovers looking to express their love. Readers will appreciate the prayers featured in this collection and be encouraged to passionately express their personal devotion to the Heavenly Father. It's a book of much-needed Christian inspiration to seek His face and find intimacy with Him in prayer.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Taylor said, "My love for Christ, my longing for others to know him intimately and my desire to glorify God."
Rod Taylor has served God as a Pastor for 43 years, and currently the Prayer Director for First Baptist Church Indian Trail. While searching for answers to life's questions, he experienced a dramatic conversion from atheism to a passionate love for Christ and His church. Taylor has compiled, edited and published a book of selected sermons by Robert L. Morgan entitled Show Me Your Ways, O Lord: God's Pathway to a Deeper Spiritual Life. He is also the author of So Longs My Soul: Heart-Cry for Intimacy with God. Taylor and his wife, Marlene, reside in North Carolina near their dearly loved children and grandchildren. In addition to spending time with his family, he enjoys reading, writing and camping.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Your Face I Will Seek: Finding Intimacy with God in Prayer is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
