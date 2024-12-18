Finding the Words to Accurately Express the Immeasurable Joy One Feels About a Loving God

"My love for Christ, my longing for others to know him intimately and my desire to glorify God." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Taylor said, "My love for Christ, my longing for others to know him intimately and my desire to glorify God."

Rod Taylor has served God as a Pastor for 43 years, and currently the Prayer Director for First Baptist Church Indian Trail. While searching for answers to life's questions, he experienced a dramatic conversion from atheism to a passionate love for Christ and His church. Taylor has compiled, edited and published a book of selected sermons by Robert L. Morgan entitled Show Me Your Ways, O Lord: God's Pathway to a Deeper Spiritual Life. He is also the author of So Longs My Soul: Heart-Cry for Intimacy with God. Taylor and his wife, Marlene, reside in North Carolina near their dearly loved children and grandchildren. In addition to spending time with his family, he enjoys reading, writing and camping.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Your Face I Will Seek: Finding Intimacy with God in Prayer is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

